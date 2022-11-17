Dylan Dreyer Shows How Son Ollie, 2, Picked Up a Boston Accent in Hilarious Video: Watch

Dylan Dreyer is sharing an unexpected souvenir her in-laws brought from Boston.

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday, the Today co-host, 41, asked toddler son Oliver George, who goes by Ollie, what he wanted to do.

"I want to col-uh," he said with a smile and a crayon in hand.

"What's the word?" asked Dreyer.

"Col-uh," the 2-year-old said, laughing at his mom's reaction.

"Color!" Dreyer repeated, emphasizing the 'R,' to which he objected, "no, col-uh."

"Brian, your parents are never allowed back," she said to husband Brian Fichera as he walked into the room.

"You know your in laws are from Boston when..." Dreyer captioned the funny clip.

Dreyer and Fichera are also parents to sons Russell "Rusty" James, 13 months, and Calvin Bradley, 5. The mom of three recently chatted with PEOPLE about overcoming an RSV outbreak in her home late last month.

Suggesting parents have to "find the patience," she shared that at a time of year when viruses like this are circulating, "we're all in this together."

"There's gonna be a few restless nights. You're up listening to the monitor or sleeping with them and listening to them, breathe all night," she said, noting the goal is to "just keep them comfortable."

During her first day back to work after welcoming Rusty last year, she told her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts that she's felt full as a mom of three.

"I'm so complete. I really don't want that extra one" Dreyer said of having another baby. "I'm ready to start our family and start doing things and it's great."

At the time, Dreyer also raved about her sons' bedroom, celebrating that she was able to comfortably fit all three of her children into one bedroom rather than her family moving into a bigger home.

She shared photos of the new setup as her boys smiled from their beds. Calvin and Oliver are shown in a bunk bed with Russell's crib placed on the side.

"'You have to move,' they said. 'You'll never fit in your apartment,' they said. 'Time for a bigger place,' they said. This is how you do it in NYC. I think they all fit just fine…for now. #nycliving #my3sons #roommates," she captioned the impressive post.