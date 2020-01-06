Dylan Dreyer Shares Too-Cute Photo of Newborn Son Oliver as They Head Home from the Hospital

Oliver George is headed home!

Dylan Dreyer‘s newborn son, whom she and husband Brian Fichera welcomed on Thursday, was all snuggled up and ready to leave the hospital in a precious photo shared by his mama on Sunday.

Wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a tiny pink-and-blue beanie, the baby boy appeared to be sound asleep, resting the side of his face on his arm inside his hospital bed.

“Relaxed and ready for home!” the Today show meteorologist and third-hour co-anchor, 38, captioned her post. “Thank you everyone for your outpouring of love and kindness as we welcomed little Oliver into the world! We are absolutely overjoyed with love. This must be what Heaven is like! #goolliego.”

Multiple celebs (including members of Dreyer’s Today family) chimed in on the comments to send well wishes to her new family of five like Sheinelle Jones, who wrote, “Oh my goodness 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍” and lifestyle contributor Jill Martin, who simply posted four red heart emojis.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ All the love your way Mama!!!!! BEAUTY!! 😍😍,” commented Ellie Kemper, who also recently welcomed her second son, Matthew, in September.

PEOPLE confirmed Oliver’s birth on Friday morning ahead of Dreyer’s Today show call-in. Born at 9:13 a.m. local time, the baby boy weighed 7 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

During her call, the new mother of two revealed that she didn’t have a hugely specific reason for naming her son Oliver, sharing that “there was no significance” and she and Fichera, 33, just “liked the name.”

Dreyer also said that she and her husband had a “list of five different names” leading up to Oliver’s birth, and then when she was covering the Royal Ascot in London, “Everybody we were around was either named Oliver [or we saw it elsewhere].”

“We had to pick up Brian’s suit from a store called Oliver Brown and there were just all these signs and we were like, ‘Yeah, I think Oliver’s it,’ ” she added.

And no one was more excited to meet Oliver than his big brother. Explained Dreyer during the call of her older son’s reaction at 5 a.m., “Calvin woke up, he wanted to get dressed, he wanted to come with us [to the hospital].”

“I said, ‘Mommy and Daddy have to leave, but you’re gonna come to the hospital and meet Oliver today,’ ” she recalled. “He had his shoes on and his jacket on. He was so ready to come! And then he walks in with this huge smile on his face. He sits on my lap and he looks at Oliver and he asks to hold him right away. It was perfect.”

As for spreading her affection between two children, the weather expert said “everything just clicked” even though she initially wondered, ” ‘How do you find the love for another child?’ ‘Cause you love the first one so much.”

“Now, it feels complete. The four of us … everything about it just feels right,” Dreyer added. “There was no adjustment period. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah, this is us. This is our family.’ “