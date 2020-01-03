Today's Dylan Dreyer Reveals the Inspiration Behind Newborn Son Oliver's Name

What’s in a name? Just a feeling, for Dylan Dreyer!

During a Friday-morning call-in to Today to talk about her newborn son, the show’s meteorologist and third-hour co-anchor revealed that she didn’t have a hugely specific reason for naming him Oliver George.

“There was no significance behind Calvin and there’s no significance behind Oliver!” Dreyer, 38, told her colleagues with a laugh. “We liked the name.”

The new mom of two added that she and husband Brian Fichera had a “list of five different names” leading up to Oliver’s birth, and then when she was covering the Royal Ascot in London, “Everybody we were around was either named Oliver [or we saw it elsewhere].”

“We had to pick up Brian’s suit from a store called Oliver Brown and there were just all these signs and we were like, ‘Yeah, I think Oliver’s it.’ “

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer (L) and Brian Fichera with sons Oliver and Calvin Courtesy Dylan Dreyer

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer's sons Calvin (top) and Oliver Courtesy Dylan Dreyer

RELATED GALLERY: From Tia Mowry-Hardrict to Dwayne Johnson: Stars Who Named Their Kids After Disney Characters

The moniker was met with a seal of approval by proud big brother Calvin Bradley, 3, who “has been calling” the new arrival Oliver “since day one.”

“So we said, ‘It’s really gonna confuse Calvin if we changed his name now,’ ” Dreyer said. “Even though he says ‘Oliver,’ but we’ll work on that.”

PEOPLE confirmed Oliver’s birth on Friday morning ahead of Dreyer’s Today show call-in. Born at 9:13 a.m. local time, the baby boy weighed 7 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

“All I do is stare at him,” she said during her Today call, raving about her newborn’s unexpectedly “huge” lips. “I just want to kiss him every second.”

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer (R) and Brian Fichera with son Oliver Courtesy Dylan Dreyer

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name She and Kanye West Almost Chose for Psalm (It’s a Nod to Dad!)

Dreyer also said she and Fichera, 33, “really built up the excitement for Calvin” in anticipation of becoming a big brother. The result? “Pure joy,” she revealed.

“I had to go into the hospital early yesterday morning, so when I woke up at 5 o’clock, Calvin woke up, he wanted to get dressed, he wanted to come with us,” Dreyer recalled.

“I said, ‘Mommy and Daddy have to leave, but you’re gonna come to the hospital and meet Oliver today,’ ” she continued. “He had his shoes on and his jacket on. He was so ready to come! And then he walks in with this huge smile on his face. He sits on my lap and he looks at Oliver and he asks to hold him right away. It was perfect.”

Dreyer shared that Fichera is “doing awesome” — and unlike Calvin, who “was born bald” and stayed that way for a year, their newborn has “this huge head of long, blond hair, and I don’t know where that came from!”

Image zoom Brian Fichera (L), Dylan Dreyer and their son Calvin Courtesy Dylan Dreyer

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer (L) and Brian Fichera Heidi Gutman/NBC

RELATED: Today‘s Dylan Dreyer Welcomes Son Oliver George with Husband Brian Fichera

Dreyer’s pregnancy announcement (and big reveal that the couple was expecting their second son) came in July, on the heels of sharing in April that she had suffered a miscarriage over the winter. The loss followed a struggle with trying to conceive for six months before being referred to a specialist. The couple was ready to turn to in vitro fertilization when they got an unexpected — yet exciting — call from their doctor.

“I was just waiting for the phone call from Dr. Reichman, to tell me how much of each drug to use,” Dreyer recalled to PEOPLE at the time of her planned ovarian-stimulation cycle. “Instead, when he called, he said, ‘Well, you can’t start IVF because you’re already pregnant!’ We were in complete shock. We couldn’t believe it!”

Though Dreyer’s baby boy has arrived in her arms safe and sound, she wasn’t without her worries during her pregnancy given the difficulties she faced along the road to second-time motherhood.

“I feel so grateful because I know it was so much harder this time around,” she told PEOPLE in December of getting pregnant naturally. “We weren’t sure we were going to get pregnant or what sort of IVF treatments we’d have to go through to be able to have this baby. So every night I pray and thank God for putting us in this situation and giving us this opportunity and not having to struggle any longer than we did.”