Dylan Dreyer Celebrates Son Oliver, 11 Months, with 'Delayed' Baptism: 'Special Day for Our Little Guy'

Dylan Dreyer and her family celebrated a belated baptism!

On Sunday, the Today show co-host, 39, shared photos from her 11-month-old son Oliver George's socially distanced baptism on Instagram. In the gallery of snapshots, Dreyer smiles alongside husband Brian Fichera and their other son Calvin Bradley, 4 this month, in one pic from the religious ceremony. In another, she wears a mask while holding the baby boy as holy water is poured on his head.

"We delayed Oliver’s baptism as long as we could thinking things would go back to normal... they didn’t," wrote Dreyer. "It was still such a special day for our little guy but I missed all my family that couldn’t be there. God bless you Oliver!"

Calvin's baptism was held in March 2017 when he was 3 months old.

Dreyer recently shared family photos from a small excursion they enjoyed together. "Long hikes, sweet treats, and pure happiness. Our little family needed this quick getaway and it was perfect. I’m exhausted...and now need a vacation," she captioned a series of pictures from the outing.

Celebrating Oliver turning 8 months old back in September, the mom of two said her sons are best things to have ever happened" to her and Fichera.