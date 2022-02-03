Dylan Dreyer Shares Hilarious Video of Her Son Oliver, 2, Explaining the Avengers

Today's Dylan Dreyer shared a video of her 2-year-old son detailing a fight between Captain America and a fork

Dylan Dreyer is sharing the adorable dinner conversation she recently had with her 2-year-old son.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old Today co-host posted a video on Instagram of her son Oliver George, as he excitedly explained the plot of the Avengers.

"Captain America won?" Dreyer asked her son in the clip. "Who was he fighting against?"

"Football," the toddler responded before hilariously detailing — in baby talk — a fight between Captain America and a fork.

"He tackled you so then he fought the fork?" Dreyer followed up before Oliver switched to discussing Spider-Man, adding, "Yeah! And then he used webs."

Dreyer — who is also mom to sons Calvin Bradley, 5, and Russell James, 4 months — laughed at her son's explanation, captioning the post, "Avengers according to Ollie. #dinnerconversations#didicatchaninerinthere#captainamerica."

Dreyer has had her hands full since she and husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third son in September. During her first day back to work last month, she told her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts that she's feeling full as a mom of three.

"I'm so complete. I really don't want that extra one" Dreyer said of having another baby. "I'm ready to start our family and start doing things and it's great."

Back in October, the television personality shared Instagram photos from a weekend walk she took with her husband and kids.

"Baby arrived early, Fall arrived late… loved being able to have our first family walk outside to enjoy the sunset before it got too chilly!" she captioned the post.

Last week, Dreyer raved about her sons' bedroom, celebrating that she was able to comfortably fit all three of her children into one bedroom rather than her family moving into a bigger home.

She shared photos of the new setup as her boys smiled from their beds. Calvin and Oliver are shown in a bunk bed with Russell's crib placed on the side.