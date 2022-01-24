Dylan Dreyer Returns to Work After Welcoming Son Russell, Says She's 'Complete' as Mom of Three

Dylan Dreyer is out and about after becoming a mom of three.

The Today co-host returned to the morning show Monday after four months of maternity leave. She and husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third baby, son Russell James, on Sept. 29.

"It feels like I haven't left," Dreyer told her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts. "All of a sudden four months came and went and it's done and the kids are home and taken care of and I'm back."

The couple is also parents to sons Calvin Bradley, 5, and Oliver George, 2. During the show, Dreyer told her co-hosts that "it's weird" being a family of five before joking, "I see how you could forget a kid."

Dreyer then detailed her top three moments from maternity leave, raving about the amazing nurses who helped her baby boy in the neonatal intensive care unit, releasing her debut children's book Misty the Cloud and successfully fitting all three sons' beds in one room.

Though she's pretty tired, the mom of three said she's feeling full with her boys at home.

"I'm so complete. I really don't want that extra one" Dreyer said of having another baby. "I'm ready to start our family and start doing things and it's great."

In October, while promoting Misty the Cloud, Dreyer told MSNBC's "Know Your Value" that she was "worried" about going back to work after maternity leave.

"When I go back, if things are sort of getting back to normal, I'll probably go back to traveling again. That's what I'm most worried about — just traveling and pumping and being on the road and leaving three kids at home," she said. "I'm kind of terrified about it."

Dreyer's husband, however, had assuaged her feelings of "guilt" as a working mom.

"He's always saying, 'The lessons you're teaching our boys by working as hard as you work will be a part of them forever.' He makes me feel better and less guilty about working," said Dreyer. "I'm showing the boys that you work hard to get the things you want."

Sharing the MSNBC story on Instagram, Dreyer wrote, "I know I've still got a few months off but it was nice to chat with @knowyourvalue about what it will be like. But as parents do…we'll figure it out!!"

Dreyer's new addition arrived a few weeks early. During a virtual appearance with her Today co-hosts earlier this month, she gave an update on Russell, sharing that the baby was in "good hands up in the NICU" at the time.

"He's doing wonderful, he's gaining weight, he's breathing on his own, and he's doing awesome," said Dreyer. "He just was in such a rush. I thought he could at least wait until today because today officially is 34 weeks. I guess that's just a huge milestone in baby world."