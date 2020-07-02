Multitasking for Milk! Dylan Dreyer Uses Breast Pump While Filming the Today Show at Home

Dylan Dreyer answers questions from her Today show third hour co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones about her "powerful," "hands-free" device

Dylan Dreyer can do it all!

"I got some work done on my maternity leave," joked Dreyer, 38, laughing as she turned to the side to show off her front. "I have to pump! Mama's gotta make some milk."

"I have to feed [son Oliver George, 6 months] and this is taking a little longer than I planned for, so I've got portable pumps and I'm all hooked up and ready to go!" she added.

"We can do the show and you'd never know," quipped Jones, 42, who's a mother of three.

Melvin, 41, pulled a number of hilarious expressions throughout Dreyer's explanation of how the hands-free pump works, asking at one point if it's just "as strong" as other types, which she confirmed.

"Yes, they are just as powerful — sometimes better than the plug-in, old-fashioned ones," said Dreyer, revealing that one pumping session takes about 20 minutes, which she can spend "doing things" around the house.

"I had so much to do today and four times, I would've had to stop to pump, but instead I put these on," she explained. "So now it's not like, 'Guys, I gotta go.' ... I cook dinner, I was cleaning the floors today 'cause we had a little construction done in our house so everything was dusty. I packed for vacation, I feed [older son Calvin Bradley, 3½] breakfast. Everything is just hands-free."

Her older child is also a big fan. "Calvin knows I can play with him with these on, and I can't play with him when I'm on the stationary one. So he'll be like, 'Are you putting your walking pumps on?' And I'm like, 'Yep, we'll do walking pumps so we can play.' And then he goes, 'Pump, pump, pump, pump,' " Dreyer said with a laugh, imitating Calvin's mimicking of the machine's sound. "It's just become a normal thing."

Dreyer, who returned to the Today show from maternity leave in May, four months after giving birth, opened up to PEOPLE the previous month about how she and husband Brian Fichera were handling life at home with their two boys amid the coronavirus global health crisis.

"We're getting more time together than I ever would've imagined," said the mother of two. "I would say that's the blessing in disguise of all this, just that we get so much family time. Sometimes it drives you crazy, but for the most part it's been great."

However, "Sometimes you just need a break," Dreyer admitted. "With the two kids, we're still adjusting. It's man-on-man defense. My husband and I just keep switching back and forth between which kid we're taking care of at the moment."