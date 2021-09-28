Today's Dylan Dreyer Prepares to Welcome Third Son 6 Weeks Early: 'Little Guy Is Anxious to Get Out'

Dylan Dreyer will be welcoming her third child earlier than expected.

On Tuesday, the Today show anchor, 40, updated fans on her pregnancy, sharing two photos from the hospital on Instagram. She explained in the caption that her water broke Sunday, and she's expecting to give birth to her son six weeks early.

"Just a little update as you won't be seeing me on @todayshow or @3rdhourtoday for a while. My water broke Sunday evening and I've been hanging at the hospital," Dreyer shared. "Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us!"

She continued, "Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger." Dreyer assured fans, however, that "all is well," sharing: "I'm in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable. Looks like we'll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early!"

"Guess he couldn't handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having!" she added of the little one on the way. "We'll gladly take any extra prayers you have 🙏🙏❤️❤️."

Dreyer's husband Brian Fichera also posted on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of his wife sleeping in a hospital bed.

"A few extra sleepless nights on the pull out bed is more than a fair trade to make sure everyone is as safe and healthy as possible when it comes time [to] meet this impatient little guy," he wrote. "Son, if you have just half of your moms courage and general bad assery you're going to be something special."

Dreyer first announced she was pregnant with her third child in May. She and Finchera are already parents to two sons: Oliver George, 20 months, and Calvin Bradley, 4. She previously opened up about her journey to motherhood in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, when she was pregnant with son Oliver.

Dreyer, who suffered a miscarriage before welcoming Oliver, opened up about preparing to use in vitro fertilization after struggling with infertility, only to find that she was already pregnant and would not need to begin the IVF process.

"I was just waiting for the phone call from Dr. Reichman, to tell me how much of each drug to use," she said. "Instead, when he called, he said, 'Well, you can't start IVF because you're already pregnant!' We were in complete shock. We couldn't believe it!"