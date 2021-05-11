Pregnant Dylan Dreyer Reveals Sex of Third Baby on the Way, Says 'We're Done, This Is It'

Cal and Ollie are getting a little brother!

"Lord, help me. Another boy," the mom said after revealing the sex to her co-anchors, who opened boxes to reveal "BOY" for the cameras. "Can't have a girl if we tried. We tried. We're done, this is it. ... We're out of names!"

For her pregnancy announcement, Dreyer, 39, shared a video of herself and Cal making cinnamon "buns in the oven" on the show, during which the little boy revealed the exciting news as his mama cradled her belly.

After her co-anchors ribbed her about keeping the news under wraps while they suspected something was up, the mom-to-be said she is due in November and promised she would reveal the sex of the baby during the show's third hour.

"I'm holding my stomach and I don't have to hold it in anymore," Dreyer joked.

She also said, "We really enjoy having kids. Calvin and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

In April 2019, Dreyer talked about her struggles with miscarriage and secondary infertility on the Today show and, that July, announced the happy news that she was expecting again.

After undergoing surgery "to clear out all the scarring from my previous [cesarean] section," — which she believes "made a huge difference" in being able to have a successful pregnancy, Dreyer told PEOPLE at the time — she got a huge surprise, right when she and Fichera, 34, were ready to turn to in vitro fertilization.

"I was just waiting for the phone call from Dr. Reichman, to tell me how much of each drug to use," Dreyer recalled of her planned ovarian-stimulation cycle. "Instead, when he called, he said, 'Well, you can't start IVF because you're already pregnant!' We were in complete shock. We couldn't believe it!"