Inside Pregnant Dylan Dreyer's 'Sporty,' Surprise Shower for Baby on the Way: 'It Was a Shock'

Dylan Dreyer might have a little sports fan in the making — and he’s not even due for another month!

The Today show meteorologist and third-hour co-host is sharing photos from her “sporty” baby shower exclusively with PEOPLE in this week’s issue, out Friday, and opens up in an accompanying interview about how much the unexpected bash for her second son on the way meant to her.

“It was a shock and a different kind of surprise because I knew I was going somewhere dressed up for a holiday promo shoot,” Dreyer, 38, says of the Dec. 2 bash, which was held at Fishbowl sports lounge in New York City and attended by her Today show colleagues Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones, as well as husband Brian Fichera.

“I knew I was going to see everybody I work with, but when I walked in [and] there was this tunnel of people waiting for me to walk through the door and the camera lights were there, I was like, ‘What is going on?’ ” she recalls.

“It took a minute for it to register,” Dreyer recalls of the touching event. “Then I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is all for me. This is so, so special.’ It was shocking.”

Designed by Darcy Miller, the shower included a signature “Hole in One” cocktail for adult guests and a golf-themed cake by Butterfly Bakeshop. But the dessert table also included Rebecca’s Cake Pops shaped like baseballs, tennis balls, footballs and basketballs.

“My husband and I are not shy about how much we love to play golf,” Dreyer tells PEOPLE, adding of the couple’s son Calvin Bradley, who turns 3 this month, “We’ve gotten him into golfing [and other sports]. So the cake itself looked like a hole on a golf course.”

As part of her design work on the party, Miller crafted the illustrations for the décor, advice cards, custom chocolate bar favors and even the adorable cake topper, which was illustrated to resemble the soon-to-be family of four. And her costars even gifted Dreyer with an UPPAbaby Vista double stroller and Mesa car seat.

“I had no idea my husband was going to be there and he shows up in a Titleist hat,” Dreyer says of Fichera, 33. “He said, ‘I feel so underdressed. I thought I’d have to be at work and not be able to come.’ And I said, ‘No, you fit right in with the whole theme. It couldn’t be more perfect.’ “

Dreyer announced her pregnancy in July, two months after sharing that she had suffered a miscarriage that winter following a struggle with trying to conceive for six months. She revealed her second child on the way’s sex the same day, telling PEOPLE the family was “so excited” to welcome another boy.

She tells PEOPLE now that she is still feeling that way, “because boys are so attached to their moms” — but at the same time, she “felt bad” for Fichera at first.

“I want him to have that connection that I had with Calvin. I thought he’d need a little girl to have that connection,” Dreyer says. “And when he found out what we were having, he was like, ‘This is the best thing in the world.’ For Calvin to grow up with a brother and just to have the connection that Brian has with his brother and I see my brothers have, it’s just really special.”

“The second I found out, it just all seemed right,” she adds of learning the baby’s sex. “It makes sense that I would have two boys and Calvin would have a little brother, and they get to share a room and grow up together and just have adventures together. So I couldn’t be happier.”

