Dylan Dreyer Is Pregnant! Today Show Star Expecting Third Child After Secondary Infertility

Dylan Dreyer previously revealed she struggled with secondary infertility before welcoming her second child, son Oliver George, early last year

Dylan Dreyer will soon be a mom of three!

The Today show co-anchor and NBC News meteorologist is expecting her third child with husband Brian Fichera, she announced on Tuesday's episode of Today. The baby on the way will join the couple's two sons Oliver George, 16 months, and Calvin Bradley, 4.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dreyer shared a video of herself and Cal making cinnamon "buns in the oven" on the show, during which the little boy revealed the exciting news as his mama cradled her belly. After her co-anchors ribbed her about keeping the news under wraps while they suspected something was up, the mom-to-be said she is due in November and promised she would reveal the sex of the baby during the show's third hour.

"I'm holding my stomach and I don't have to hold it in anymore," Dreyer joked.

She also said, "We really enjoy having kids. Calvin and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

Dreyer, 39, previously opened up about her experiences with secondary infertility and suffering a miscarriage, following a struggle with trying to conceive for six months before being referred to a specialist and, eventually, conceiving son Oliver.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In April 2019, Dreyer talked about her struggles on the Today show and, that July, announced the happy news that she was expecting again.

After undergoing surgery "to clear out all the scarring from my previous [cesarean] section," — which she believes "made a huge difference" in being able to have a successful pregnancy, Dreyer told PEOPLE at the time — she got a huge surprise, right when she and Fichera, 34, were ready to turn to in vitro fertilization.

"I was just waiting for the phone call from Dr. Reichman, to tell me how much of each drug to use," Dreyer recalled of her planned ovarian-stimulation cycle. "Instead, when he called, he said, 'Well, you can't start IVF because you're already pregnant!' We were in complete shock. We couldn't believe it!"

"By putting my story out there, I feel like the thousands of prayers and good wishes we received really made a difference," she added in her conversation with PEOPLE. "I knew it was in God's hands, and this is certainly an answered prayer."

Aside from her Today show co-hosting gig, her pregnancy news and being a mom to two boys, it's been a busy year for Dreyer thus far.

RELATED VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer Gets Candid About Nursing and Why She Felt She Let Her Son Down

The meteorologist got her COVID-19 vaccine live on air alongside her co-anchors last month, and is gearing up to release her debut kids' picture book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

The first in an eventual series, Misty the Cloud is "a sweet story about kids understanding their emotions, learning to deal with their emotions, how it impacts those around them," the author explained on Today in March.