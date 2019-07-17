It'll Be a Boy for Pregnant Today Show Co-Anchor Dylan Dreyer: 'We Are All So Excited'

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Dylan Dreyer is about to be even more outnumbered in her family of four!

The Today show meteorologist and co-anchor, 37, is expecting a baby boy this winter, her second child (and second son!) with husband Brian Fichera.

“He continues to grow healthy and strong each day and yes, it’s another little boy, which we are all so excited about,” Dreyer tells PEOPLE.

The star, who confirmed her pregnancy Wednesday on Today, also revealed she’s thrilled at the prospect of a little brother for 2½-year-old son Calvin Bradley.

“He sort of understands what’s going on but when you ask him about the baby, he says he wants to pet it. So we’ll see!” she jokes to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer and family Courtesy Dylan Dreyer

It has been a long journey to baby No. 2 for the TV personality, who revealed on the Today show in April that she’d experienced a miscarriage last winter and was struggling with secondary infertility after easily conceiving Calvin.

She and Fichera were preparing to begin in vitro fertilization when they learned the happy news that she was pregnant once again.

“We couldn’t believe it!” says Dreyer, who had to undergo surgery to remove extensive scarring from her emergency cesarean section delivery of Calvin.

“I do thank God for [Dr. David Reichman of the Cornell Center for Reproductive Medicine] because I know the surgery he did … made a huge difference,” she adds. “Obviously it did. But I also think my prayers were answered.”

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer in 2016 Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Dreyer was unaware of it at the time, but she was already pregnant when she went public with her struggles in April.

Her big secret was eventually revealed to at least one of her Today show co-stars during Craig Melvin‘s birthday party in May, despite her attempts to keep it under wraps by disguising her water as a martini.

“[Al Roker] did figure it out beforehand,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s funny because he was the first to know when I was pregnant with Calvin, too. He said to me, ‘I just have an inkling.’ ”

Dreyer previously told PEOPLE in May that she was nervous to go public with her difficulties in conceiving for a second time as she feared criticism.

“Going into it, I thought I was going to get a little bit of negative pushback — kind of like, ‘Well, you already have a son, so be happy for what you have,’ ” she said. “So I went into it with those expectations to get a little bit of blowback.”

After sharing her story, though, Dreyer said she was grateful she did, as it helped to “open up a conversation” among women experiencing similar struggles.

