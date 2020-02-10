Today Tots! Dylan Dreyer and Hoda Kotb's Kids Get Acquainted on Fun Playdate

Image zoom Hoda Kotb with daughter Haley and Dylan Dreyer's sons Dylan Dreyer/Instagram; Inset: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Oliver George is getting to know his fellow Today show kids!

Over the weekend, Dylan Dreyer‘s 5-week-old baby boy and his big brother Calvin Bradley, 3, were treated to a visit from their mom’s co-anchor Hoda Kotb and Kotb’s older daughter Haley Joy, who turns 3 this Friday.

Photos shared to Kotb’s Instagram account show her meteorologist pal, 38, introducing the newest member of her family to little Haley, while a smiling Kotb, 55, sits on the couch with the group.

“We loved our road trip yesterday @dylandreyernbc @todayshow,” she captioned the images on Sunday.

Dreyer shared a collection of snapshots of her own — which depicted Kotb holding baby Oliver on her lap and kissing the top of his head (which Haley sweetly joined in on at one point!) — as well as a video Haley and Calvin playing musical instruments together.

“What better way to meet Oliver than to serenade him?? Fun Sunday with friends! #calandollieandhaley,” she wrote alongside her post.

Image zoom Hoda Kotb (L) and Dylan Dreyer with their kids Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Image zoom Hoda Kotb with daughter Haley and Dylan Dreyer's son Oliver Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

Image zoom Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley (R) and Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

Dreyer is still on maternity leave from the Today show’s third hour, but just over one week after Oliver’s birth, she called in to give an update on her and husband Brian Fichera‘s new bundle of joy.

“I feel like I’m in heaven,” she told her colleagues of parenting her second child. “Second time around maternity leave, it’s like you just appreciate every moment that much more.”

“All babies really do is sleep,” Dreyer added, joking, “So as soon as [Calvin]’s off to school, it’s like ‘Let’s watch movies and lay on the couch.’ “

“It’s funny because he was born a pound lighter than Calvin was,” the new mom of two said during her call. “So this is the smallest baby I’ve ever held, and he’s just so tiny and so cute and his little sounds and I can’t stand it!”

Dreyer also said that Calvin has adjusted “really, really well” to being an older brother.

“We picked him up from school two days ago and yesterday he’s like, ‘I want Oliver to come and pick me up from school,’ ” the proud mama said.

“He’s just so good with him,” Dreyer continued. “He wakes up in the morning and he gives him a kiss on the forehead. I just feel so lucky that Calvin is not taking this the wrong way — he doesn’t feel like we left him, he doesn’t feel like we’re abandoning him.”

“My love for Calvin has expanded because of Oliver,” the television star shared. “It’s all just insane; it’s just a house full of love right now.”