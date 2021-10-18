Dylan Dreyer Enjoys 'First Family Walk' with All 3 Sons, Including Newborn Baby Russell

"Baby arrived early, Fall arrived late," Today's Dylan Dreyer wrote about getting to do the family walk outside while the weather was still warm

Dylan Dreyer is stepping into life as a mom of three!

The Today co-host shared Instagram photos from a walk she took over the weekend with her husband Brian Fichera and their sons: Calvin Bradley, 4½, Oliver George, 21 months, and baby Russell James, who was born Sept. 29.

"Baby arrived early, Fall arrived late… loved being able to have our first family walk outside to enjoy the sunset before it got too chilly!" she captioned the post.

During a virtual appearance with her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts earlier this month, Dreyer, 40, gave an update on Russell, sharing that the baby was in "good hands up in the NICU."

"He's doing wonderful, he's gaining weight, he's breathing on his own, and he's doing awesome," said Dreyer at the time. "He just was in such a rush. I thought he could at least wait until today because today officially is 34 weeks. I guess that's just a huge milestone in baby world."

Then, she and Fichera announced that they would be taking their baby home from the hospital where he had been in the neonatal intensive care unit after he arrived six weeks early.

"He's coming home!" Fichera captioned an Instagram photo of him and Dreyer in the car preparing to drive home with Russell.

"Driving home 13 inches an hour on the FDR with fish swimming in my eyes like I just watched the end of Forrest Gump, My Girl and ET combined. #welcomehomerusty."

The Misty the Cloud author also shared adorable photos of the newborn in a graduation cap after leaving the NICU.

Dreyer announced she was pregnant with her third child in May. She previously opened up about her journey to motherhood in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, when she was pregnant with Oliver.

Dreyer, who suffered a miscarriage before welcoming Oliver, opened up about preparing to use in vitro fertilization after struggling with infertility, only to find that she was already pregnant and would not need to begin the IVF process.

"I was just waiting for the phone call from Dr. Reichman, to tell me how much of each drug to use," she said at the time. "Instead, when he called, he said, 'Well, you can't start IVF because you're already pregnant!' We were in complete shock. We couldn't believe it!"