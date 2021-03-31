Dylan Dreyer Announces Debut Children's Book Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Dylan Dreyer's debut children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, out Sept. 14, was "10 years in the making," she said Wednesday on the Today show

Dylan Dreyer has leveraged her weather expertise into the world of children's literature!

The meteorologist and Today co-host, 39, announced on Wednesday's episode of the morning show that she is gearing up to release her debut kids' picture book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

The first in an eventual series, Misty the Cloud is "a sweet story about kids understanding their emotions, learning to deal with their emotions, how it impacts those around them," the author explained on the show.

"But because it's set to the backdrop of weather, of course, the back few pages [are] perfect for teachers in the classroom," Dreyer continued. "It's all about the weather: what causes a thunderstorm, some experiments you can do at home or in the classroom."

In the story, Misty the cloud "and her friends are going through all the things our kids are going through," Dreyer shared.

"But when Misty has a really bad day, her day turns into a giant thunderstorm that impacts everyone around her — including folks on the ground, like Claire, whose baseball game just got rained out," she continued of the story. "So now Claire's as grumpy as Misty up in the sky."

According to Dreyer (who shares sons Oliver George, 14 months, and Calvin Bradley, 4, with husband Brian Fichera), the book was an idea "10 years in the making" that she and Fichera came up with together.

"It's been a long time coming, so I'm just so proud it's finally here," she added.

Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day by Dylan Dreyer Image zoom Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day by Dylan Dreyer | Credit: Random House Books for Young Readers

RELATED VIDEO: Today's Dylan Dreyer Opens Up About Quarantining with a Newborn and Toddler: "It's a Reality Check"

Dreyer celebrated the upcoming release of her "passion project," illustrated by Rosie Butcher and distributed by Penguin Random House, on Instagram Wednesday morning.

"I can't wait for you all to meet [Misty] ... she's a little cloud with very big feelings!" she wrote in the caption, in part.

Dreyer joins the ranks of several of her Today show colleagues who have released children's books over recent years, like Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie.