Dylan Dreyer Celebrates Son Rusty's First Birthday on Family Trip to Rome: 'Feeling Blessed'

Dylan Dreyer is feeling grateful to have so much to celebrate.

The Today co-host recently shared photos on Instagram from her family trip to Rome, explaining that the occasion was an extra special one for her husband Brian Fichera and Fichera's parents who accompanied them.

"A family trip to Rome turned out to be a great idea!" she shared, going on to list off their reasons for celebrating — including son Russell James' first birthday.

"Rusty turned 1, @fishlense and I celebrating 10 years, my in-laws celebrating their 70th birthdays and 50 years of marriage! #feelingblessed"

The photos showed the family — which includes Dreyer and Fichera's older two sons, Oliver George, 2, and Calvin Bradley, 5 — posing sweetly together as they took in the sights.

Dreyer also shared photos from Tuscany, where her kids joined her and Fichera on a wine tour.

"Wine tasting with kids is a little ... different," she captioned the Instagram photos from the day.

She then joked, "We'll literally drag our kids to anything we want to do."

In January, the Today co-host returned to the morning show after four months of maternity leave, sharing she felt "so complete" as a mom of three.

"I'm so complete. I really don't want that extra one," Dreyer said of having another baby. "I'm ready to start our family and start doing things and it's great."