Dylan Dreyer is introducing her new baby boy Oliver George to her co-anchors!

On Friday morning, the Today show meteorologist and third-hour co-anchor called in with Oliver in her arms to give an update just over one week after his birth.

“I feel like I’m in heaven,” Dreyer, 38, told her colleagues of parenting her second child with husband Brian Fichera. “Second time around maternity leave, it’s like you just appreciate every moment that much more.”

“All babies really do is sleep,” she added, joking, “so as soon as [older son Calvin Bradley]’s off to school, it’s like ‘Let’s watch movies and lay on the couch.’ “

PEOPLE confirmed Oliver’s birth last week. Born at 9:13 a.m. local time on Jan. 2, the baby boy weighed 7 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

“It’s funny because he was born a pound lighter than Calvin was,” the new mom of two said during her call. “So this is the smallest baby I’ve ever held, and he’s just so tiny and so cute and his little sounds and I can’t stand it!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"I feel like I'm in heaven," says @Dylandreyernbc who called in with special guest, baby Ollie! Her, big brother Calvin, Oliver and Brian are doing fantastic! pic.twitter.com/jbnxvFWqW2 — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) January 10, 2020

Dreyer also said that Calvin, 3, has adjusted nicely to being an older brother.

“It’s been going really, really well,” she shared. “We picked him up from school two days ago and yesterday he’s like, ‘I want Oliver to come and pick me up from school.’ “

“He’s just so good with him,” Dreyer continued. “He wakes up in the morning and he gives him a kiss on the forehead. I just feel so lucky that Calvin is not taking this the wrong way — he doesn’t feel like we left him, he doesn’t feel like we’re abandoning him.”

“My love for Calvin has expanded because of Oliver,” Dreyer said. “It’s all just insane; it’s just a house full of love right now.”

RELATED: Dylan Dreyer Shares Too-Cute Photo of Newborn Son Oliver as They Head Home from the Hospital

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera with sons Oliver and Calvin Courtesy Dylan Dreyer

Image zoom Calvin and Oliver Courtesy Dylan Dreyer

On Sunday, Dreyer documented Oliver leaving the hospital with a sweet photo of the baby boy all snuggled up and ready to head home.

Wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a tiny pink-and-blue beanie, Oliver appeared to be sound asleep, resting the side of his face on his arm inside his hospital bed.

“Relaxed and ready for home!” Dreyer captioned her post. “Thank you everyone for your outpouring of love and kindness as we welcomed little Oliver into the world! We are absolutely overjoyed with love. This must be what Heaven is like! #goolliego.”

RELATED:Today‘s Dylan Dreyer Reveals the Inspiration Behind Newborn Son Oliver’s Name

Last Friday, during a previous call-in to the Today show, the weather expert spoke about spreading her affection between two children, saying “everything just clicked” even though she initially wondered, ” ‘How do you find the love for another child?’ ‘Cause you love the first one so much.”

“Now, it feels complete. The four of us … everything about it just feels right,” Dreyer added. “There was no adjustment period. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah, this is us. This is our family.’ “