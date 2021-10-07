Dylan Dreyer's Baby Russell James Leaves NICU After Arriving 6 Weeks Early: 'He's Coming Home!'

Baby Russell James is heading home!

One week after Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third child, son Russell, Fichera announced that they would be taking their baby home from the hospital where he had been in the neonatal intentive care unit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's coming home!" Fichera captioned an Instagram photo of him and Dreyer in the car preparing to drive home with Russell. "Driving home 13 inches an hour on the FDR with fish swimming in my eyes like I just watched the end of Forrest Gump, My Girl and ET combined. #welcomehomerusty."

Dreyer, who also shares sons Oliver George, 20 months, and Calvin Bradley, 4½, with Fichera, welcomed baby Russell six weeks early and explained after his arrival that her son would be transferred to the NICU for further monitoring.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dylan Dreyer Instagram Credit: Dylan Dreyer Instagram

Last week, the mom of three gave an update on Russell during a virtual appearance with her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts, sharing that the baby was in "good hands up in the NICU."

"He's doing wonderful, he's gaining weight, he's breathing on his own, and he's doing awesome," said Dreyer. "He just was in such a rush. I thought he could at least wait until today because today officially is 34 weeks. I guess that's just a huge milestone in baby world."

Joking about her baby arriving six weeks early, Dreyer added, "There are no clothes clean, there's no crib in the house, nothing was planned. It's wild. I can't believe he's here."

She explained on 3rd Hour of Today that her new addition's first name is Fichera's dad's name, and his middle name is her own father's name — and they got emotional when they told them about the namesakes.