Dylan Dreyer welcomed her third son, Russell James, with husband Brian Fichera on Sept. 29

Dylan Dreyer Says She and Husband Brian Are 'Tapped Out' After Welcoming Baby Son Russell

Dylan Dreyer has no plans to expand her family of five.

Almost one month after welcoming her third baby, son Russell James, the Today co-host appears on Friday's episode of PEOPLE (The TV Show!) where she opens up about life with the newborn and the possibility of more children.

Dreyer, who also shares sons Calvin Bradley, 4½ and Oliver George, 21 months, with husband Brian Fichera, tells Senior Correspondent Jeremy Parsons that she and Fichera are "tapped out" when it comes to having additional babies.

Asked if Dreyer wants to try for a girl as she and Fichera are parents to three boys, Dreyer holds up her new book Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day and asserts, "Yeah, this is the girl. We're done."

During a virtual appearance with her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts earlier this month, Dreyer gave an update on Russell, sharing that the baby was in "good hands up in the NICU."

"He's doing wonderful, he's gaining weight, he's breathing on his own, and he's doing awesome," said Dreyer at the time. "He just was in such a rush. I thought he could at least wait until today because today officially is 34 weeks. I guess that's just a huge milestone in baby world."

Then, she and Fichera announced that they would be taking their baby home from the hospital where he had been in the neonatal intensive care unit after he arrived six weeks early.

"He's coming home!" Fichera captioned an Instagram photo of him and Dreyer in the car preparing to drive home with Russell.

"Driving home 13 inches an hour on the FDR with fish swimming in my eyes like I just watched the end of Forrest Gump, My Girl and ET combined. #welcomehomerusty."