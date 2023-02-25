Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Granted Name Change and Legal Transition in Court

Dwyane Wade's daughter has been granted an official name change and assignment of gender, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday.

While Zaya has gone by her name since 2020, her legal name is now Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, according to a ruling filed in Los Angeles' Superior Court. The judge also granted an official stamp of approval for the 15-year-old's legal transition that would allow her sex markers on documents to match her gender identity.

Since coming out as transgender in 2020, Zaya has received unconditional support from both her former 41-year-old NBA star father and her stepmother, Gabrielle Union, 50.

However, Zaya's mother Siohvaughn Funches-Wade alleged in a court filing last November that Dwayne was trying to "profit" from their daughter's outreach towards a name and gender change.

Wade responded to the allegations on Instagram, stating, "I've received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she's not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children."

"While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn's attempt to fight Zaya's identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I'm very disappointed that she continuously find[s] ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children," he added.

Continuing his statement, Wade detailed how Funches-Wade, 41, "tried a similar attempt over a decade ago (with equally damaging lies and causing irreparable harm to her children) and 13 lawyers later, I was awarded sole custody of our two kids as an active NBA player."

"All I ever wanted was to have my parenting time uninterrupted, as I knew that it would be a very difficult time for our kids to navigate their new normal," he explained.

Wade said that his ex-wife had "the opportunity to reach out to Zaya's teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child's needs for her LIFE," but claimed Funches-Wade was not willing to do so.

Wade first spoke about his teen daughter coming out as transgender on a 2020 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At the time, Wade noted that his child had decided to go by the name of Zaya, and be referred to by she/her pronouns.

Funches-Wade and Wade were married from 2002 to 2010, and share a 20-year-old son, Zaire Wade, along with Zaya.

Wade is also dad to 8½-year-old son Xavier Zechariah, whom he shares with ex Aja Metoyer, and 3½-year-old daughter Kaavia James, whom he shares with wife Union. He has also served as the legal guardian of his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.