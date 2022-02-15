Dwyane Wade Wishes Daughters Zaya and Kaavia Happy Valentine's Day: 'Daddy Loves You'

Dwyane Wade is dad to sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, plus daughters Zaya, 14, and Kaavia, 3

Dwyane Wade is enjoying being a girl dad this Valentine's Day.

On Monday, the 40-year-old NBA star gave a special shout-out to his daughters Zaya, 14, and Kaavia James, 3, posting individual photos of his girls to Instagram.

"Happy Valentines Day! Daddy Loves you @zayawade 💕" he captioned a photo of Zaya, to which she sweetly replied with several pink heart emojis.

Wade also wrote alongside a snap of Kaavia, "Happy Valentine's Day Daddy Girl❤️ @kaaviajames #Itsherlegcrossforme."

Wade — who is also father to sons Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 20, and Xavier Zechariah, 8 — is not one to shy away from posting about his kids on social media.

In the former Miami Heat player's photographic memoir Dwyane, he expresses his love of family with sweet photographs of all of his kids, his parents and wife Gabrielle Union, 49.

The three-time NBA champion spoke to PEOPLE about his parenting style and allowing his children to be themselves.

"I think kids appreciate when you try to get to know them," Wade said back in November. "And you know what I've always tried to do with my kids, from Zaire all the way down to Xavier, from Kaav and Zaya, I try to meet them where they're at, and I don't try to always bring them to where I want them to be, or my world."

Wade's photo-centric memoir also delves into his personal journey, growing up in the South Side of Chicago and how his childhood taught him what he does and doesn't want for his own family.