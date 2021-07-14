Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James, 3, has been learning a few sports since their summer vacation in the Hamptons began

Dwyane Wade Takes Kaavia to Golf Class, Jokes It's a Great Way to 'Get Dads Out to Support the Kids'

Fore!

Dwyane Wade decided to try to pass his love of golf on to daughter Kaavia James – with hilarious results

The retired NBA player, 39, shared several photos of his father-daughter outing on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"If you wanna get dads out to support the kids, give them golf lessons," Wade — who shares Kaavia, 3, with wife Gabrielle Union — jokingly captioned a video of instructors teaching children how to do a golf swing.

While the other kids stayed engaged, the basketball star shared a photo of Kaavia skipping away during the practice. "How it started," he captioned the Instagram Story slide.

Eventually, she decided to focus on the lesson and got some help with her swing and learned how to tee off.

The proud father also posted a photo of a determined-looking Kaavia carrying an adult-sized club in a firm stance.

But the little girl's focus was short-lived.

"How it ended," Wade captioned the last photo from Kaavia's golf practice. The 3-year-old laid down on the course while the former NBA star stood near her and held his hands on his hips.

The athlete later shared a photo of relatives taking pictures of Kaavia during lessons and jokingly referred to them as "Kaavarazzis."

The golf practice photos are one of many activities Wade and Union, 48, have revealed their 3-year-old has enjoyed during their Hamptons beach vacation.

On Kaavia's Instagram page it shows she attended soccer practice and recently took horseback riding lessons.

Wade is also a father to sons Zaire Blessing, 19, Xavier Zechariah, 7, and daughter Zaya, 14, as well as his nephew Dahveon, 19.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, the retired NBA pro said when it comes to his children, he wants to make sure that the kids remain true to themselves.

"My focus when it comes to any of my kids is to let them know who they are so that when other people's opinions about them are formed, it's not hitting them," he said.

"If we allow our kids to be their true selves, we don't have to worry about them conforming with anything or anyone. Why wouldn't we push our kids to be their authentic selves?"

Union also explained that she wants to offer a different environment for her children to grow than the one in which she was raised, as it didn't allow for much freedom of expression.