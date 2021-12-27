Dwyane Wade Spends Christmas in Hawaii with Wife Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia: Photos

Merry Christmas from the Wade family!

In celebration of the holidays, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union took a trip to Hawaii with their daughter Kaavia James, 3.

On the tropical vacation, the family documented their time in nature as they went hiking, swam under a waterfall and more. "A Hawaii Merry Christmas 2021💛," Wade captioned a post on Instagram.

The three were also joined on their trip by Chad Easterling, Nicole Lyn and their son Crosby Sparrow. Union shared adorable photos of the Kaavia and Crosby playing together while they wore matching Christmas pajamas, writing, "Best Gift 🎁 💝💐👼🏾"

"Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 🌈🥶 Love & Light Good People." Union captioned another post.

Wade and Union have been married since 2014 and welcomed daughter Kaavia in 2018.

The basketball star also shares daughter Zaya, 14, and son Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 19, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, to whom he was wed from 2002 until 2010. Wade is also dad to 8-year-old Xavier Zechariah from a previous relationship.

In the former Miami Heat player's new photographic memoir Dwyane, he expresses his love of family with sweet photographs of all of his kids, his parents and his wife.

The three-time NBA champion recently spoke to PEOPLE about his parenting style and allowing his children to be themselves.

"I think kids appreciate when you try to get to know them," Wade told PEOPLE. "And you know what I've always tried to do with my kids, from Zaire all the way down to Xavier, from Kaav and Zaya, I try to meet them where they're at, and I don't try to always bring them to where I want them to be, or my world."

He added, "So if Xavier is into Fortnite, then I'm going to try to learn as much about Fortnite as I can to meet him where he's at so we can have conversations about Fortnite, right?"

Wade's photo-centric memoir also delves into his personal journey, growing up in the South Side of Chicago and how his childhood taught him what he does and doesn't want for his own family.