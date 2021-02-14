Dwyane Wade's Son Has a Hilarious Reaction to His Dad's Shirtless Pre-Valentine's Day Mirror Selfie

While celebrating his 39th birthday last month, retired NBA player Dwyane Wade shared a saucy photo in his birthday suit, which his children were not happy about

Dwyane Wade's teenage son is not a fan of his dad's shirtless photos.

Less than a month after the former NBA player celebrated his 39th birthday by posting a photo of himself in his birthday suit, Wade shared another steamy snap this weekend, much to the dismay of his son Zaire.

"Pre-Valentine Behavior," the athlete captioned a trio of shirtless images in which he struck a pose while showing off his abs.

Although his wife Gabrielle Union let her appreciation be known and left a string of cheeky emojis in the comment section, Wade's 19-year-old son had a very different response.

"Here we go again," he wrote, adding an unimpressed emoji.

Last month, Zaire left a similar comment on his father's revealing photo, jokingly writing, "This isn't what I wanted to wake up to."

Striking a similar note, Wade's 13-year-old daughter Zaya wrote, "Ayooooo chill, I just got on."



Meanwhile, one comment from an Instagram account set up for his youngest daughter Kaavia read, "Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis."

While celebrating Valentine's Day together, Union also shared some steamy snaps of her own, which showed the couple taking a bath together. "Happy Valentine's Day 🖤🖤," she wrote alongside the images.