Dwyane Wade Shows Daughter Kaavia His Retired Jersey at Miami Heat Game: 'What Legacy Is All About'

Dwyane Wade enjoyed sharing his NBA legacy with his little girl.

On Sunday, Wade and wife Gabrielle Union took daughter Kaavia James, 4, to Kaseya Center (formerly known as American Airlines Arena) in Miami, Florida and pointed out his jersey hanging in the rafters. Wade's Miami Heat jersey was retired in February 2020, with Union and a then-toddler Kaavia in tow for the special moment.

The recent visit to Miami for a game was extra special because it was on April 9, which marked four years since Wade's last home game.

During their recent visit, Wade can be seen holding his daughter, with both wearing matching Udonis Haslem jerseys. He points to his jersey in the rafter and looks to be explaining it to Kaavia, who looks up at the uniform before wrapping her dad up in a hug.

"This is what legacy is all about. ❤️," Wade, 41, captioned the video shared on his Instagram Monday.

The three posed for more photos together, which Wade shared with the caption, "April 9th should be holiday in Miami! Easter Sunday ❤️."

In addition to Kaavia, Wade is father to daughter Zaya, 15, and sons Xavier Zechariah, 9, and Zaire, 20. Wade is also the guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

As the couple accepted the President's Award in February at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., they acknowledged that the intersection of rights for Black and LGBTQ people "continues to be rough" one day after Zaya's legal name change and gender assignment.

"Zaya, as your father, all I've wanted to do is get it right. I've sat back and watched how gracefully you've taken on the public scrutiny," Wade said. "And even though it's not easy, I watched you walk out of that house every morning as yourself. I admire how you've handled ignorance in our world. I admire it that you face every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement."

He continued: "As your father, my job isn't to create a version of myself or direct your future. My role is to be a facilitator to your hopes, your wishes, your dreams."

"Zaya, you've made me a better human by just simply being who you were born to be, our baby girl Zaya Wade. So baby, thank you for showing the world what courage looks like. I'm proud that I was chosen to stand in place as your father. And thank you so much to the NAACP for this incredible honor," added Wade.