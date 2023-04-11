Dwyane Wade Shows Daughter Kaavia His Retired Jersey at Miami Heat Game: 'What Legacy Is All About'

Dwyane Wade has been sharing his NBA legacy with daughter Kaavia since she watched the last games of his career as a toddler

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 04:50 PM
https://www.instagram.com/dwyanewade/. Dwyane Wade /Instagram
Dwyane Wade and daughter Kaavia. Photo: Dwyane Wade/Instagram

Dwyane Wade enjoyed sharing his NBA legacy with his little girl.

On Sunday, Wade and wife Gabrielle Union took daughter Kaavia James, 4, to Kaseya Center (formerly known as American Airlines Arena) in Miami, Florida and pointed out his jersey hanging in the rafters. Wade's Miami Heat jersey was retired in February 2020, with Union and a then-toddler Kaavia in tow for the special moment.

The recent visit to Miami for a game was extra special because it was on April 9, which marked four years since Wade's last home game.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During their recent visit, Wade can be seen holding his daughter, with both wearing matching Udonis Haslem jerseys. He points to his jersey in the rafter and looks to be explaining it to Kaavia, who looks up at the uniform before wrapping her dad up in a hug.

"This is what legacy is all about. ❤️," Wade, 41, captioned the video shared on his Instagram Monday.

The three posed for more photos together, which Wade shared with the caption, "April 9th should be holiday in Miami! Easter Sunday ❤️."

In addition to Kaavia, Wade is father to daughter Zaya, 15, and sons Xavier Zechariah, 9, and Zaire, 20. Wade is also the guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

As the couple accepted the President's Award in February at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., they acknowledged that the intersection of rights for Black and LGBTQ people "continues to be rough" one day after Zaya's legal name change and gender assignment.

"Zaya, as your father, all I've wanted to do is get it right. I've sat back and watched how gracefully you've taken on the public scrutiny," Wade said. "And even though it's not easy, I watched you walk out of that house every morning as yourself. I admire how you've handled ignorance in our world. I admire it that you face every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement."

He continued: "As your father, my job isn't to create a version of myself or direct your future. My role is to be a facilitator to your hopes, your wishes, your dreams."

"Zaya, you've made me a better human by just simply being who you were born to be, our baby girl Zaya Wade. So baby, thank you for showing the world what courage looks like. I'm proud that I was chosen to stand in place as your father. And thank you so much to the NAACP for this incredible honor," added Wade.

Related Articles
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade accept the President's Award onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Plea for LGBTQ Rights at NAACP Image Awards: 'Will We Fight for All?'
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade
Dwyane Wade's Kids: Everything to Know
dwayne wade, gabrielle union, Zaya Wade
Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade Strike a Pose with Kaavia Ahead of GLAAD Awards: 'Didn't Come to Play'
Dwyane Wade's signed cover of DAZED featuring Zaya Wade
Dwyane Wade Is a Proud Dad Showing Off His Signed Copy of Daughter Zaya's First Magazine Cover
Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union
All About Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Wade
Gabrielle Union arrives at the premiere of the AppleTV+ show"Truth Be Told" Season 3
Gabrielle Union Reflects on Her Time as a Mom, Says 'Kids Are Worth Fighting For'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnheZ-CqY4q/. Kaavia James Union Wade/Instagram
Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia, 4, Wishes Him a 'Great Birthday' in Sweet Video Message
Gabrielle Union HelloBeautiful
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Becoming a Stepmom to Dwyane Wade's Kids: 'They Have a Mom'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjBlB1LIXw-/ hed: Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Models in Stunning Instagram Video
Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Granted Name Change and Legal Transition in Court
Gabrielle Union Instagram
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Share Sweet Photos with Zaya Wade Ahead of Winter Formal
Gabrielle Union Laughs at Her and Dwyane Wade's Different Reactions to a Sassy Comment from Kaavia
Gabrielle Union Films Dwyane Wade and Son's Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Kaavia's Sassy Comment
gabrielle union, dwyane wade
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Christmas with Daughter Kaavia on Tropical Getaway: Photo
Dwayne Wade, zaya wade
Zaya Wade Shares Sweet Family Photo amid Continued Legal Battle Between Parents Over Name Change
Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union Thanksgiving
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Spend Quality Time with Daughter Kaavia During Chic Thanksgiving
Kaavia Wade Encanto Birthday
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party
Gabrielle Union Dwyane Wafe
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Share Sunny Snaps from Beach Vacation with Daughter Kaavia, 3