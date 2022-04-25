"She has her own swag and personality," Dwyane Wade says of his 3-year-old daughter Kaavia, whom he shares with wife Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade Says People Ask About Daughter Kaavia, 3, 'Everywhere I Go'

Dwyane Wade has one very popular 3-year-old at home!

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the former NBA star, 40, opens up about his daughter Kaavia's popularity on social media and how the little girl always keeps him on his toes.

"I've done a lot of cool things in my life, well I thought I did," teases Wade, who shares Kaavia with wife Gabrielle Union. "And forget the championships and the other things I've done, everywhere I go it's like, 'So how's Kaavia?' And I'm like, 'She's great, but let's talk about why I'm here.' "

Speaking of his daughter's influence on social media, Wade adds, "It's this thing about Kaavia where people have started following her, the captions on her photos, it kind of says everything we wanna say, we just can't say it."

"But she has her own swag and personality," he continues. "Through the pandemic she kept all of us going and having something to look forward to."

Wade is also dad to daughter Zaya, 14, sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, and also raises his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 20.

Also on Monday's episode, Wade chatted about his and Union's babycare brand, Proudly, which focuses on "celebrating the beauty of melanated skin," according to the company's website.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Union said Kaavia is "loving" all of the new products.

"She is our guinea pig," said Union. "Testing out the sprays, like the lavender room spray, she was like, 'Oh, this is nice.' "