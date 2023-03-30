Dwyane Wade Is a Proud Dad Showing Off His Signed Copy of Daughter Zaya's First Magazine Cover

Dwyane Wade was happy to rave about a major moment for daughter Zaya, whose been sharing her story as a trans teen while making a name for herself as a model

Published on March 30, 2023 02:01 PM
Dwyane Wade's signed cover of DAZED featuring Zaya Wade.
Dwyane Wade's signed cover of DAZED featuring Zaya Wade. Photo: Dwyane Wade Instagram

Dwyane Wade is celebrating his daughter's success.

On Tuesday, the father of five, 41, shared a photo on his Instagram Story of his daughter Zaya Wade on the cover of DAZED's March issue.

A closer look shows that it's a copy signed by the 15-year-old model, who wrote, "To Dad: I love you," before signing her name. Zaya was granted an official name change and assignment of gender by a Los Angeles county judge last month.

"First signed copy!" the proud dad wrote.

Dwyane Wade Is a Proud Dad Showing Off His Signed Copy of Daughter Zaya's First Magazine Cover
Zaya Wade. Dwyane Wade Instagram

The retired NBA star also shared a video from Zaya's first board meeting in relation to the magazine's release. The video shows Zaya, dressed in a vest-style top and drinking coffee while checking her phone, arriving at her first boardroom meeting.

"First board room meeting for this 15-year-old!" he raved.

Zaya also shared glimpses from the business gathering, where copies of the magazine were spread out across a table.

"Seeing it IRL for the first time," the teen model wrote, referring to the print copy of the magazine.

In the included interview, Zaya opened up about having a "giant support system" in her family.

Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union

Asked when she feels most empowered, Zaya shared, "When my family surrounds me."

"They are such a giant support system and have always been there for me," she added. "No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I'm with them."

The teenager also shared how she and her family — including siblings Kaavia James, 4, and sons Zaire, 21, and Xavier, 9 — continue to grow together.

"So many big changes have happened over the last couple of years with me, but also just in general. I think it's not my job, but it's my honour to continue and further my family's education and appreciation for the entire LBGTQ+ community as we grow together," she said.

Adding, "As our understanding of acceptance has broadened over the past couple of years, we have made the strides to keep ourselves educated and combat the ignorance."

