Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video

Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe.

On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page.

In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she rocks the half-up hairstyle that she debuted earlier this month. Kaytranda's upbeat hit "Intimidated" featuring H.E.R. serves as the music for the reel.

Zaya is also seen modeling a statement dress from One/Of that features greenery and red floral-like patterns. The off-the-shoulder piece is made complete with large high-low ruffles.

Zaya kept the caption simple with a smiley face.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty

In the comment section, the retired NBA star proudly added three heart-eye Emojis, which garnered more than 160 likes

Since coming out as transgender in 2020, Zaya has received unconditional support from both Dwyane, 40, and the Bring It On alum, 49.

During a joint interview with Union for the Dove Self-Esteem Project Zaya opened up about how she has been impacted by detrimental beauty advice online.

"As a trans person, once I came out, there was a lot of hateful comments about how I should grow my hair out long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though that's not true at all," she explained. "That kind of advice is just trying to break you, but don't let it."

For Union, it's important that she and her husband "try to stress" the value of "internal beauty" to Zaya.

"You can be a 'stunner' or 'classically beautiful person' but if your soul is rotten, you are not very beautiful at all," Union said. "We try to stress character, compassion, love, acceptance and joy. That hopefully radiates from the inside out. When it comes to how she moves through the world, we try to stress there is no one way to be a woman or to be feminine."

RELATED VIDEO: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union "Allow Their Kids' Uniqueness To Shine"

"There are a billion ways to exist because there are billions of people and each person has the ability to decide for themselves how they want to exist in the world and how they want to move through the world," the actress added. "We talk to her about resisting anti-Blackness and not centering Eurocentric beauty ideals."

Zaya, in fact, has taken the Cheaper by the Dozen star's advice to heart. As for the most important lesson, Zaya said: "Her telling me that not everyone in the world and in the media is going to be truthful about what you look like."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I don't have to believe everything they say. The only thing I have to believe is what I feel and what beauty means to me," she continued. "I think focusing on inner beauty is the most important."