Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Praise Daughter Zaya at GLAAD Awards for 'Leading Us in Our Journey'

And the award goes to... Pose!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade presented the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the GLAAD Media Awards Thursday night — just days after its trans actors were snubbed in the nominations for this year's Emmy Awards.

While presenting the award, Wade took a moment to praise 13-year-old daughter Zaya for teaching him more about the LGBTQ+ community.

"We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community as proud parents of a transgender child," Wade, 38, said. "Our daughter Zaya is leading us in our journey, and we’re doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth."

"I didn’t always understand how to do that – but I thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family," the basketball player added.

Back in February, Union, 47, introduced the world to Zaya when the pre-teen came out as transgender.

“Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her,” the L.A.'s Finest star wrote alongside a sweet clip that showed Zaya riding around in a golf cart with her dad as the pair had a heart-to-heart about acceptance.

“I know it can get tough, but I think you push through and be the best you. It’s become more accepting,” Zaya says in the video. “Even through hard times you gotta push through, it’s very worth it. When you can look in the mirror and say ‘hi’ to yourself.”

Opening up about the unconditional love he and Union have for their family, Wade previously told PEOPLE that he hopes they all will “see their full potential.”

“As I’m raising [Zaya], as I’m raising my kids, you just try to put them in the best situations to be able to succeed in life,” he said. “How I do that, and how me and my wife decide to do that, may be different than another family, but we want them to know there’s always unconditional love, that it will always be support.”

“We’ve got you, no matter what. And we see you,” he added. “I see you how you see you.”

Wade is also dad to sons Zaire, 18, and Xavier, 6, and he and Union share 21-month-old daughter Kaavia James.

In their acceptance of the award, the Pose cast — including Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dominique Jackson, Billy Porter, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllon Burnside, MJ Rodriguez, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore and Angelica Ross — thanked GLAAD for the honor.

"Thank you GLAAD for your continued work and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and for this incredible recognition of our work. Since Pose aired in June 2018, our goal — aside from taking up the TV landscape — was to honor our community," the cast said in a pieced-together statement from their respective homes.

"To center Black and Latinx trans and queer people unapologetically, and to be our own heroes," the statement continued. "Pose is a love letter to our forbearers and to ourselves, putting us at the center of a story of resilience, love, and family."

"A message more important now during a current climate where Black and Latinx communities continue to be disproportionately affected by a global pandemic and unjustly targeted and harmed by law enforcement," they continued.

"But let's be very, very clear: our lives matter. And I'm gonna say that again for everybody in the back as well. Our lives matter. Black lives matter. And our commitment to telling our story will never waver."

"Pose is our story to tell. And we, the ones who have lived it, and are the most equipped to tell it, will continue to do so," the cast continued, before thanking FX, Fox 21 Studios and their viewers — and finally to GLAAD, "for affirming our message of inclusivity."

"We are humbled," Jackson said in conclusion. "Thank you."