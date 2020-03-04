Proud Dad Dwyane Wade Felt 'Great Pleasure and Happiness' at Daughter Zaya’s Choir Concert

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are getting on their feet!

On Sunday, the former NBA player, broke it down while attending his 12-year-old daughter Zaya’s youth concert, enjoying the young performers with his wife, 47, as they brought the house down.

Huge smiles stretched across the proud parents’ faces as they stood to clap (when Union wasn’t holding daughter Kaavia, 2, of course!) and sing along with the youth chorus.

“J.O.Y. ~ A Feeling Of Great Pleasure And Happiness! That’s What Watching Zaya Sing And Dance Last Night Felt Like For Our Family ❤️ 🖤,” wrote Wade on Instagram, sharing the happy home video.

After the showcase, Wade posted a snapshot of Zaya — whom he shares with ex Siohvaughn Funches —cradling a congratulatory bouquet of flowers, the father simply captioning the photo, “Enough Said 😍.”

RELATED: 21 Sweet Photos of Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Family That Prove They’re #FamilyGoals

Last month, Union introduced the world to Zaya’s truest self when the wise-beyond-her-years pre-teen came out as transgender.

“Meet Zaya,” the Bring It On actress wrote on Twitter at the time. “She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people.”

In a different tweet, Union thanked the many people who rallied to support Zaya and the Wade family.

“Huge huge huge THANK YOU to everyone who’s dms I slid into, friends & family who provided information, resources, love & encouragement,” she wrote. “We are humble LGBTQ+ allies with ALOT to learn & grateful for all the support. We encourage y’all to check us as needed! Again, thank you!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Dwyane Wade/Instagram

RELATED: Dwyane Wade on the Secret to His Relationship with Gabrielle Union: She ‘Doesn’t Stop My Growth’

Wade previously told PEOPLE that he wants the best for Zaya, and for her to reach her “full potential.”

“As I’m raising [Zaya], as I’m raising my kids, you just try to put them in the best situations to be able to succeed in life,” he said. “How I do that, and how me and my wife decide to do that, may be different than another family, but we want them to know there’s always unconditional love, that it will always be support.”

Wade added, “We’ve got you, no matter what. And we see you … I see you how you see you.”