Dwyane Wade Shares Clip of Daughter Kaavia, 8 Months, Expertly Swimming with Her Head Underwater

Kaavia James might just be making an appearance at the 2036 Summer Olympics!

At just 8 months old, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union‘s daughter’s swimming skills are already on par with some of the greats, as shown in a video her basketball-legend dad shared to Instagram on Friday.

In the clip — hilariously set to a commentator voice-over — Kaavia enters the water face down without hesitation, while holding on to small flotation devices in either hand. With the encouragement of her instructor, the baby girl propels herself through the water faster than you can say, “I eat fear for breakfast.”

According to a June 2012 article published on Live Science, babies are born with a reflex called the bradycardic response, a survival tactic that allows them to automatically hold their breath while underwater and keeps them “alive much longer than adults would survive underwater.”

Both Live Science and a study published to the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health report that the reflex usually disappears by about 6 months of age, but the latter data concluded that “although the bradycardic response gradually decreases, the study shows that a clear-cut response exists in children older than has previously been reported.”

Aside from potentially getting her athletic prowess from former Miami Heat star Wade, 37, the baby girl might’ve inherited her natural affinity for the water from both her parents!

The couple have been vacationing in Italy this week, soaking up the sun onboard a yacht — where, aside from showing off their toned bodies, they even participated in a little dance session.

Other images and videos saw the sexy spouses drinking wine, lounging on a boat off the coast of various Italian cities and living it up in a club. One video even saw Wade take the mic for a rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” — perhaps a nod to his wife’s 1999 teen flick 10 Things I Hate About You, which includes a memorable performance by Heath Ledger singing and dancing to the same song.

“On my Titanic ish, except I’m not letting Jack go out like that,” Union, 46, joked in the caption of one snapshot of herself with her arms spread wide, a glass of wine in one hand and the open waters pictured behind her. “And I’ve got @dwadecellars rosé💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿”

Union and Wade’s trip came less than a week after they attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 11, with their baby daughter in tow. Kaavia looked too cute in a white sundress paired with white sandals while her mom wore a peacock-patterned cocktail dress by Antonio Berardi and gold heels.

“It’s amazing,” Wade told reporters of having Kaavia with them at the event. “Obviously our story is very documented and we were waiting on her arrival for a long time. … It’s a lot for her but she will look back at these moments and appreciate them when she comes back again and she’s walking.”

This marked Kaavia’s “first big carpet,” he shared, noting that “she didn’t cry” and joking that they had a “stern talk in the car” where the couple “bribed” their daughter “with Puffs.”

Kaavia is the first child for Union, while Wade is also dad to three sons — Xavier Zechariah, 5½, Zion Malachi Airamis, 12, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 17 — plus guardian to nephew Dahveon, 17.