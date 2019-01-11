Dwyane Wade Transforms Old Massage Room into Daughter's Neutral Nursery: 'Came and Took Over'

Dwyane Wade has been kicked out of his own room — but he doesn’t mind!

The Miami Heat shooting guard, 36, showed off his 9-week-old daughter Kaavia James‘ nursery on his Instagram Story Thursday, joking that his baby with wife Gabrielle Union “done came and took over.”

“So this used to be my massage room and as you guys see whose room it is now,” Wade said from behind the camera, panning to focus on a blanket draped over an armchair in the room that boasted the infant’s unique name.

“It’s her room now. It’s all good,” the proud dad said, taking his followers on a tour of the rest of the room that included her crib, stuffed animals, changing table, closet and more.

Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia's nursery

The basketball pro couldn’t help but spend a little more time marveling at the impressive bookshelves in Kaavia’s room, which bore stories like Giraffes Can't Dance, Hair Like Mine and Chocolate Me!, the debut children’s book by Taye Diggs.

Alongside all the books sat a collection of stuffed toys, blocks, blankets and other cute trinkets that added to the space’s aesthetic.

“I love the title of some of these books. I love the meanings of these books. Can’t wait to read every one of them to her,” Wade said, adding, “Thanks to everybody who sent us these books, that went out and purchased some of these gifts that are up here. We so appreciate you guys.”

Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia's nursery

Union, 46, and Wade have been candid about their journey toward becoming parents together both before and since welcoming their daughter via surrogate on Nov. 7. And since Kaavia joined their family, the athlete and L.A.’s Finest actress haven’t held back on sharing photos of their bundle of joy.

Kaavia even made a “guest appearance” in a New Year’s Miami Vice-style family photo featuring her parents plus Wade’s sons Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16, plus the NBA star’s “NephSon” Dahveon Morris, 17. (Not pictured was Wade’s youngest son Xavier Zechariah, 5.)

Featuring the text “Miami Vice,” “The Wades” and “Guest appearance by Kaavia James,” the colorful image saw the family members each embracing the 1980s series’ bold fashion as the Miami skyline was pictured behind them.