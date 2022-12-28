Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Christmas with Daughter Kaavia on Tropical Getaway: Photo

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed a sunshine-filled Christmas this year.

The Cheaper By the Dozen star, 50, and her basketball star husband, 40, spent the holiday sharing love and laughs with their daughter, Kaavia James, 4, while on a tropical vacation together.

On Monday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram which showed Union and Wade sitting beside their little girl, who wore a Santa-inspired pajama set while her parents were ready for the day in their bathing suits. The trio smiled and looked at the camera before Wade gave Kaavia a kiss on the cheek.

"Merry Christmas folks, spread 🖤🎅🏾🎁🎄🌈," they captioned the post.

Wade is also dad to Xavier Zechariah, 9, Zaya Wade, 15, and Zaire Wade, 20.

Last month, the family celebrated Kaavia's 4th birthday with an Encanto-themed bash, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie.

The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union dressed as Dolores and Wade made a convincing Bruno. Other characters represented among guests included Mirabel and Pepa.

"When we do #Encanto we do Encanto. We don't talk about Bruno but we DO talk about Isabela. As if. #ShadyBaby #ToddlerLife," Union captioned one video showing off the décor and attendees' costumes, with a fun nod to the hit song from the film, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

A couple of weeks later, the family celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and loved ones in a beautifully decorated event featuring a long white and gold-themed dining table, which both the former NBA star and the actress shared on social media.

Wade began the day by wishing followers a Happy Thanksgiving with Kaavia who wore a white dress paired with white tights, pigtails and black boots.

"I love this outfit. Do you love it, daddy?" she asked about her outfit, to which Wade enthusiastically agreed.

"You can spin with it," Kaavia added while performing a cute twist.

While on dad duty, Wade found himself holding his daughter's shoes as she rode around the backyard on her toy Vespa. Later, Kaavia enjoyed dancing while Union sang karaoke and even posed for some 360° photos with her mom.