Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Share Photos from Daughter Zaya's 14th Birthday Party

Tia Mowry and her family were among the guests at the "Zaya on Wheels"-themed bash for Dwyane Wade's daughter's 14th birthday

Zaya is rolling her way into 14!

Dwyane Wade's eldest daughter celebrated her recent birthday over the weekend with a "Zaya on Wheels"-themed bash, complete with a private skating rink.

The retired NBA pro, 39, shared a collection of snapshots from the fun-filled fête to Instagram, showing the father-daughter duo taking laps around the rink together and posing with family. Wade and wife Gabrielle Union are also parents to 2½-year-old daughter Kaavia James, sons Zaire, 19 (Wade's from his first marriage) and Xavier, 7 (Wade's from an ex), and Wade's nephew Dahveon, 19.

"I'm obsessed with your happiness! Happy 14th Birthday @zayawade," the Miami Heat alum captioned the photos.

Among the guests at the party included Tia Mowry-Hardrict with her family: husband Cory Hardrict and their kids Cairo Tiahna, 3, and Cree Taylor, 10 next month.

Dwayne wade and family Zaya Wade's birthday party | Credit: dwyane wade/ instagram

zaya wade Zaya Wade | Credit: zaya wade / instagram

Zaya shared her own photos from the party to her Instagram feed, featuring solo shots in various outfits, plus candids with friends and family.

"Happy 14th to me! I had such a fun birthday!!!🎉🎉," the teen wrote in her caption. "I love all of you guys, and thank you all for the love and support!❤❤"

While she wasn't at the evening's events, Kaavia James also got in on the fun earlier in the day, donning a pair of blue toddler skates and knee pads and holding on to her parents' hands as she practiced skating.

"Teamwork Makes The Dream Work🖤🖤," Union, 48, captioned an Instagram carousel of the trio. "We had a lil pre-party kick back with the toddler crew before #ZayaOnWheels."

In honor of Zaya's big day Saturday, Union shared a loving tribute to her stepdaughter alongside a photo of Zaya striking a pose while wearing a colorful striped top and a pair of white pants with three-dimensional flowers on the side.

"14!!!! 🎂🎁🎈💥💥💥 We ❤ you so much and we are so proud of you! Keep shining my 🖤," the actress added, passing along a sweet message on behalf of herself and Wade.

In his own birthday message, Dahveon wrote, "Happy birthday @zayawade I love you Soo much I will always have your back thru it all live it up 💞🤞🏽🤞🏽."