Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Turns 13 at 'Modern Medieval'-Themed Birthday Bash: 'Happy Pride'

Zaya's 13th birthday bash was fit for royalty!

Dwyane Wade's daughter recently celebrated becoming an official teenager at a "modern medieval kingdom" party alongside Dad and stepmom Gabrielle Union, as shown in snapshots shared to Zaya's Instagram on Thursday.

The first image showed the trio standing in front of a house, with Zaya sporting a sparkly crown and long, lavender braids in her hair. She nailed the crossover theme with her outfit: a green gown with corset-style bodice, underneath which she wore a pair of black-and-yellow printed pants and black boots.

Union got into the spirit in a floral-print dress and matching understated crown, while Wade — rocking a bright-orange hairdo — donned a black kilt for the occasion.

"ᗯᕼᗴᑎ Tᕼᗴ Tᕼᗴᗰᗴ Iᔕ ᗰOᗪᖇᗴᑎ ᗰᗴᗪIᐯᗩᒪ KIᑎᘜᗪOᗰ #13," Zaya captioned her second post, writing alongside the first, "𝕊𝕥𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕣 𝕥𝕠𝕘𝕖𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣✊🏾 #happypride🌈."

Zaya officially turned 13 on May 29, when both Wade, 38, and Union, 47, posted tributes to the youngster, highlighting how much she has inspired them both.

"@zayawade you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight," the L.A.'s Finest actress captioned a heartwarming photo of herself and Zaya, in part. "When I'm weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated."

Meanwhile, Wade posted a series of shots from what appeared to be an impromptu daddy-daughter photo shoot, beginning his note, "I wanna take this moment to acknowledge you Zaya on your 13th birthday‼️I've woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I've been able to experience in my life."

The former Miami Heat star continued, "In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I'm gonna stand by your side until there isn't anymore standing left to do. I love you more than words can articulate."

"I hope you feel all of my love today and everyday of your life," he added. "You're Bold, You're courageous, You are Zaya. Happy Birthday we LOVE you‼️"

Union recently opened up about the parenting approach she takes alongside her husband, whom she married in 2014 after first starting to date in 2009 and getting engaged in December 2013, in her cover story with Variety.

"With all of the love comes the hate too," Union said of Zaya, who came out as transgender earlier this year. "It's watching the love handle the hate that has been encouraging. We're just loving and accepting our kids, which is not revolutionary. To some people it's nuts."

"For those people who have spoken out so publicly against our family ... I'm not standing on my own," she added of the support she and Wade have received from the masses during Zaya's journey.

"The cavalry is arriving, and they are unafraid to stand in their truth and not be compromising when we look at right and wrong," Union said.