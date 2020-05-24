Dwyane Wade and Daughter Zaya, 12, Debut Coordinating Hair Colors: 'Switch it Up!'

Dwyane Wade and his 12-year-old daughter Zaya are showing off their brand new bold looks

The family that dyes their hair together, stays together!

Dwyane Wade changed things up by debuting his new red hair — and his 12-year-old daughter Zaya got in on the fun too!

Although the retired NBA superstar, 38, posted numerous photos of his hair change online, Zaya's new 'do was revealed in a TikTok video. As the short clip begins, Wade slowly walks into a pool before the video cuts to him sitting behind the wheel of a car alongside his daughter, who’s rocking a light pink hair color.

“@zayawade and @dwyanewade snapped,” Wade's wife Gabrielle Union wrote on Instagram alongside the stylish video.

Wade is also dad to sons Zaire, 18, and Xavier, 6, as well as 18-month-old daughter Kaavia James.

Over the past couple of days, Wade has documented his own hair journey on social media.

In one TikTok video, his locks make the drastic jump from bleach blonde to bright red in a split second, while in another Instagram post, his hair looks lighter like it was the same pink color as his daughter's.

“Dennis Jr was good‼️,” his son Zaire commented on the snapshot, seemingly making a reference to basketball star Dennis Rodman, whose hair has been a variety of colors over the years.

"When they think they know you -- Switch it up!" Wade wrote on Saturday alongside a photograph showing off his new look. “#RedHairDontCare.”

Back in February, Union introduced the world to Zaya when the pre-teen came out as transgender.

“Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her,” the L.A.'s Finest star, 47, wrote alongside a sweet clip that showed Zaya riding around in a golf cart with her dad as the pair had a heart-to-heart about acceptance.

“I know it can get tough, but I think you push through and be the best you. It’s become more accepting,” Zaya says. “Even through hard times you gotta push through, it’s very worth it. When you can look in the mirror and say ‘hi’ to yourself.”

Opening up about the unconditional love he and Union have for their family, Wade previously told PEOPLE that he hopes they all will “see their full potential.”

“As I’m raising [Zaya], as I’m raising my kids, you just try to put them in the best situations to be able to succeed in life,” he said. “How I do that, and how me and my wife decide to do that, may be different than another family, but we want them to know there’s always unconditional love, that it will always be support.”