Dwyane Wade's Daughter Makes Hilarious Face as Shaquille O'Neal Tries (and Fails) to Make Her Laugh

Dwyane Wade‘s daughter Kaavia James may be young, but she’s already got some very strong opinions about what she likes — and what doesn’t impress her.

During a special edition of the NBA on TNT this week, Wade’s 1-year-old daughter with wife Gabrielle Union, whom the couple affectionately refer to as their “#shadybaby,” was praised for all of the hilariously serious faces she makes in photos.

“I believe that Kaavia, in my mind, is the No. 1 internet star of quarantine and I believe that this picture right here is all of us,” said host Adam Lefkoe, referencing a photo of the youngster Wade, 38, had posted earlier in the month, in which Kaavia has a frosty look on her face while sitting with her hands in her lap.

“She’s never impressed. She don’t care what we do,” the retired NBA star replied, before later sitting his daughter down on his lap to make a cameo.

Baby Kaavia also got a chance to show off her adorable attitude when host Shaquille O’Neal tried to make the youngster crack a smile.

“Kaavia, my name is Uncle Shaqqy,” the 48-year-old former NBA player said, before launching into a series of silly faces and noises — which Kaavia responded to by sitting on her father’s lap with a serious look on her face.

“Shaq tried to entertain @dwyanewade’s daughter, Kaavia. She wasn’t having any of it,” read a video of the hilarious interaction, which was posted by Bleacher Report.

In a pitch perfect response that was highlighted by the Instagram account Comments by Athletes, Wade simply wrote: “#ShadyBaby strikes again.”

Fully embracing their daughter’s hilarious faces, Kaavia has not only inspired a hashtag by her parents, but they even run an Instagram page dedicated to all of the serious facial expressions.

“She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” Union previously told PEOPLE. “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

The captions the couple choose amp up the hilarity even more.

“You’ve got a friend in me. Except those last couple friends. I’m drawing clear boundaries and yall didnt make the cut,” read the text alongside one recent video, in which Kaavia cuddled up with a collection of stuffed animals, before throwing one to the floor.

“Everyone needs that one friend who delivers the hard truth. I. Am. That. Friend. #ShadyBaby,” another caption read, accompanying a photo of the youngster giving some major side eye to the couple’s chef, who looked playfully close to tears.

Although both parents run the account together, Union is the one who typically comes up with the witty captions.

“I did one caption and my wife was like, ‘Never again. Don’t ever touch it again,’ ” Wade jokingly told PEOPLE in October, adding that his daughter has “my wife’s personality with my facial expressions.”

“It’s a cool combination, but it’s like … it’s hilarious,” he added. “She’ll send me some of [the captions] before she puts them on and I’ll be dying laughing because it’s so on point, you know? So it’s cool.”