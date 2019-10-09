Dwyane Wade Jokes About Gabrielle Union Taking Away His Instagram Privileges with Kaavia

Dwyane Wade has officially been sidelined on Kaavia James‘ Instagram presence.

The retired basketball pro, 37, spoke with PEOPLE about his 11-month-old baby girl over the weekend at Eeeeeatscon in Queens, New York, revealing that her mom Gabrielle Union is the brains behind Kaavia’s witty social-media captions after he didn’t quite nail it.

“I did one caption and my wife was like, ‘Never again. Don’t ever touch it again,’ ” Wade joked, sharing that his daughter has “my wife’s personality with my facial expressions.”

“It’s a cool combination, but it’s like … it’s hilarious,” he added of his #ShadyBaby. “She’ll send me some of [the captions] before she puts them on and I’ll be dying laughing because it’s so on point, you know? So it’s cool.”

The L.A.’s Finest actress, 46, and husband Wade welcomed Kaavia via surrogate on Nov. 7, and her hilarious faces have since inspired the #ShadyBaby hashtag from her parents.

“She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” Union told PEOPLE earlier this year. “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

Kaavia has her own Instagram page (which is run by Union and Wade) filled with photos of the serious faces she makes — and the captions couldn’t be funnier.

“Wellllll good for you with your no gluten or dairy. I heard you the last 50-11 hundred times you mentioned it. 😐👼🏾,” read the text alongside one recent snapshot of Kaavia covered in food, while another caption accompanying a smiling photo said, “Monday mornings when you mind your business and are a tea collector not a tea spiller.”

Wade told PEOPLE over the weekend that he would support Kaavia — who has already shown a serious aptitude for swimming — 100 percent in whatever career she eventually decides to pursue, though he and Union will “try to see if she wants to play tennis” and expose her to a variety of sports as she grows up.

He also stands by his wife’s previous comments about their decision not to let Santa Claus take the credit when it comes to Christmas gifts for Kaavia, Wade’s three sons (Xavier Zechariah, 6 next month, Zion Malachi Airamis, 12, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 17) and his nephew Dahveon, 18.

“I had to work for everything that I’ve gotten and my family’s gotten,” Wade said. “I wanted to let [my kids] know, ‘Listen, your parents go out, we work hard for you guys to be able to get the things that y’all have and stuff just don’t come out of the chimney.’ “

“When we first got together, [Gabrielle] was against it,” he added. “But I explained to her the reasons why, and how I grew up and my upbringing and how I’m the first one in my family to make it out and the work that went into it. And I want to show my kids that. And I may have started a little early, but it’s just what I believe in.”