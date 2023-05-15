Dwyane Wade Shares Family Photo Celebrating Gabrielle Union as She Pens Heartfelt Mother's Day Message

Gabrielle Union got the queen treatment from Dwyane Wade and the kids on Mother's Day.

The Bring It On alum, 50, enjoyed was treated to a weekend-long celebration, kicking off with a horseback riding adventure with her former NBA star husband, 41, which he shared preparations for in an Instagram Reel.

"Celebrating my beautiful wife today and always. I see you, appreciate you, and I love you. Happy Mother's Day @gabunion 🌹," he captioned the Reel.

Later, Wade and Union posed with daughters Kaavia James, 4, and Zaya, 15, as they stepped out together for dinner, writing, "Celebrated her all day today."

Wade is also dad to 8½-year-old son Xavier Zechariah and 20-year-old son, Zaire.

Union shared three messages about Mother's Day. The first was a joint post with baby-care brand Proudly, which featured a photo with Kaavia, writing, "Thank you for giving me the best role of my life 💕. Wishing a special Happy Mother's Day to all the moms trying to get it right and do better. Your effort is enough. 🫶🏾."

The second was a joint post with Flawless By Gabrielle Union, she wrote, "To all the mothers, grandmothers, aunties, and big sisters - Happy Mother's Day! 🖤💎🖤 Sending you all so much love for all you do for the next generation 💙."

The last post featured different photos of her blended family from throughout the years, with a special message about all the different kinds of moms there are, while showing her gratitude for the many moms who have influenced her in her life.

"Being a stepparent, bonus Mom, or any other consistently nurturing adult with the honor of contributing to the betterment of children can be a real challenge," she wrote. "You can feel invisible when things go well or like Godzilla when things go awry."

"The real blessing is in the doing, the showing up, the leading with love, compassion and consistency. I see you. I appreciate you. You're doing great sweetie 🥰."

"Special thanks to my village lead by my Mother Theresa Union and Jolinda Wade. Danielle Wade, Tracy Union, Tragil Wade and Kelly Union and Andrell McCants. Thank you for your patience, leadership and love."

Amy Sussman/Getty

In March, Zaya appeared on the first-ever magazine cover with DAZED, where she opened up about having a "giant support system" in her family.

Asked when she feels most empowered, Zaya shared, "When my family surrounds me."

"They are such a giant support system and have always been there for me," she added. "No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I'm with them."