Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Spend Quality Time with Daughter Kaavia During Chic Thanksgiving

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union had friends, family, and daughter Kaavia, 4, by their side as they celebrated the holiday

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on November 25, 2022 11:51 AM
Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union Thanksgiving
Photo: Dwyane Wade/instagram

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are making memories with their daughter Kaavia.

The family celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and loved ones in a beautifully decorated event featuring a long white and gold-themed dining table, which both the former NBA star and the actress shared on social media.

Wade began the day by wishing followers a Happy Thanksgiving with Kaavia, 4, who wore a white dress paired with white tights, pigtails and black boots.

"I love this outfit. Do you love it, daddy?" she asked about her outfit, to which Wade enthusiastically agreed.

"You can spin with it," Kaavia added while performing a cute twist.

While on dad duty, Wade found himself holding his daughter's shoes as she rode around the backyard on her toy Vespa. Later, Kaavia enjoyed dancing while Union sang karaoke and even posed for some 360° photos with her mom.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Dwyane Wade/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Dwyane Wade/instagram

Earlier this month, the couple threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter's 4th birthday, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie.

The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as Dolores and Wade, 40, made a convincing Bruno. Other characters represented among the guests included Mirabel and Pepa.

"When we do #Encanto we do Encanto. We don't talk about Bruno but we DO talk about Isabela. As if. #ShadyBaby #ToddlerLife," Union captioned one video showing off the décor and attendees' costumes, with a fun nod to the hit song from the film, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade attend the Premiere of Disney's "Cheaper By The Dozen" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Union previously expressed gratitude for her friends and family as she embarked on a "journey across the world" for her birthday with Wade and Kaavia.

"As we start this journey across the world for my 50th, I just want to luxuriate in my gratitude for my family, my amazing friends and all the friends I haven't even met in person who have kept this train on the tracks this year, even after I collided with myself," she captioned photos from their trip. "Thank y'all for rockin with the old homie. I appreciate you guys more than you can imagine."

Union and Wade tied the knot in 2014. He is also father to sons Zaire, 20, Xavier, 9, and daughter Zaya, 15, in addition to serving as legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

