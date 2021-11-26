Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Thanksgiving with Their Children — and an Epic Karaoke Session

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade posed in front of a Christmas tree with their daughters Kaavia James, 3, and Zaya, 14, for Thanksgiving

The Wades are feeling thankful!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The family of four gathered in front of a Christmas tree for a smiling portrait, next to which Union wrote on her Instagram, "Happy Thanksgiving From The Wades," followed by a string of turkey emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the couple's respective Instagram Stories, a festive and large Thanksgiving gathering was seen, with Wade taking in the copious amounts of food that was about to be consumed.

Later, they also posted snippets from a family karaoke session, with dad Wade, 39, and even little Kaavia lending their pipes to the tunes playing.

Wade and Union have been married since 2014, welcoming Kaavia in 2018. The basketball star shares Zaya and son Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 19, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, to whom he was wed from 2002 until 2010.

Gabrielle Union-Wade Credit: Gabrielle Union-Wade/instagram

Wade is also dad to 8-year-old Xavier Zechariah, whom he shares with a woman from a previous relationship.

In the former Miami Heat player's new photographic memoir Dwyane, he expresses his love of family with sweet photographs of all of his kids, his parents and his wife.

The three-time NBA champion recently spoke to PEOPLE about his parenting style and allowing his children to be themselves.

"I think kids appreciate when you try to get to know them," Wade told PEOPLE. "And you know what I've always tried to do with my kids, from Zaire all the way down to Xavier, from Kaav and Zaya, I try to meet them where they're at, and I don't try to always bring them to where I want them to be, or my world."

Dwayne wade and family Zaya Wade's birthday party | Credit: dwyane wade/ instagram

He added, "So if Xavier is into Fortnite, then I'm going to try to learn as much about Fortnite as I can to meet him where he's at so we can have conversations about Fortnite, right?"

Wade's photo-centric memoir also delves into his personal journey, growing up in the South Side of Chicago and how his childhood taught him what he does and doesn't want for his own family.