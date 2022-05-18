Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Dwyane Wade and Daughter Kaavia James Show Their Silly Side in Cute Photo: 'Stole His Entire Face'

Dwyane Wade and Kaavia James are one adorable father-daughter duo!

The retired NBA star, 40, and his 3-year-old daughter showed off a range of emotions in a series of cute photos on Tuesday, striking a silly-face pose in a picture shared on the tot's official Instagram page.

In another photo, Kaavia affectionately leans on her dad's chest as the two look into the camera. The collection of sweet snaps ends with a solo shot of the lovable "Shady Baby" showing off her earrings and necklace.

"I stole his ENTIRE face. I meannnnn, can you take us!!? #Twinning," the caption reads.

Kaavia is never short of providing unforgettable moments with Wade and mom Gabrielle Union.

In a video shared on Union's Instagram in January, she and Kaavia hilariously twinned with matching hairpieces.

In the clip, Kaavia can be seen wearing a curly wig while the Being Mary Jane star, 49, sports a fabulous high ponytail. While serving a classic hair flip and a foreign accent, Union tells the camera, "Oh let me tell you about the time I was in Belgium..."

Kaavia then plays around with her wig as Union asks her, "Remember that time girl? At the bar in Belgium? Remember?"

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Jokes 3-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia Calls Parents by Their 'Full Government Names'

Last April, Union and Wade opened up about how Kaavia served as the inspiration for their children's book, Shady Baby.

"People see themselves in Kaav," Wade told PEOPLE. "Some days you don't feel like doing your hair. And some days you want to give people shade."