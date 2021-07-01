Dwyane Wade Addresses the Backlash He Receives for Being an Accepting Father

Dwyane Wade opens up to PEOPLE about learning to "not focus on the hate" and how he and son Zaire, 19, are raising awareness for the LGBTQI+ community

As someone who's been in the public eye for several decades, Dwyane Wade knows what it's like to deal with haters.

While speaking about his and his son Zaire's new apparel collection in support of LGBTQI+ Pride month, the former NBA star, 39, opens up to PEOPLE about being an accepting father to his five children and dealing with the backlash he receives for his style of parenting.

Dwyane, who is also dad to sons Xavier, 7 (Dwyane's from an ex) and Dahveon, 19, (Dwyane's nephew) as well as daughters Zaya, 14, and Kaavia James, 2, whom he shares with Gabrielle Union, says he doesn't "focus on the hate" and continues to advocate for what he believes in.

"If you're doing something that is new or uncommon, you're going to have people who don't want to understand ... We don't focus on the hate, but we know we have to address certain things because we understand that the platform that has been given to us is not just going to be all roses," he says.

Ever since his daughter Zaya came out as transgender last year, Dwyane has been an outspoken LGBTQI+ ally: "Now it's our job to educate on subjects and to be more knowledgeable about it," he says.

"We're not saying that everybody has to parent like us or everyone has to be the big brother like Zaire is," the former athlete says. "What we are saying is that the world is all about evolving and growing. The term community is not new. That LGBTQIA community is nothing new. This has been going on for hundreds of years. And so now it's become an issue and it's unfortunate. It is flat out wrong and it's going to take us and so many others to keep fighting."

"It's just so many things that to me is disheartening," he adds of the backlash against the LGBTQI community. "It hurts as a human being and obviously as a father."

On Father's Day, Zaire wrote a passionate message addressing the "hate and backlash" Dwyane receives for being "a good father."

"All the hate and backlash that @dwyanewade receives for bein a good father is crazy 2 me. A lot of you alls emotions comes out of your own insecurities from your fatherhood.. don't forecast that on us," wrote Zaire.

"What more do you want out of your dad than to love and support whatever you do in life?" he continued. "Despite all the hate and negativity that comes his way he still continues to be true to his family. Now THATS a father."

Instead of focusing on the hate, Dwyane tells PEOPLE he finds happiness in the "people that come up to us and say, 'Thank you for talking about it, for being open to all of these things.' "

To help celebrate and raise awareness for the LGBTQI+ community, Dwyane, Zaire, Bleacher Report and Nicole Zizi Studio teamed up through Zaire's apparel company YnG DnA to create a pride collection benefiting Athlete Ally, a leading national non-profit working at the intersection of sport and LGBTQI+ equality.

"We wanted to do something to try and show our support to my sister Zaya and the whole community," Zaire tells PEOPLE. "But our biggest thing was just to raise awareness and give back. "

Each piece in the collection, which includes a hoodie and a t-shirt, features a rainbow ring on the back reading, "Take Pride In Who You Are," as well as a message on the front reading, "You Are Amazing."

"'You are amazing,' that's what we say to each other," Dwyane says. "That's the one thing I've always tried to say to my kids. I have always let them know who they are and how amazing they are and where they can go. So I think it was a simple message, but it was a powerful message."

The back of each garment also features the numbers 129 and 70: the number of anti-trans legislation that's currently on the desks of state and local officials.

"To be able to team up with Athlete Allies, people who are making sure that they are out there every day fighting for equality for the trans community for us is very important because my child Zaya, she's going to grow up in this world and what she wants to do in life, we want her to be able to do," the proud dad shares. "We don't want her to be barred in a way of stopping her from one day going to the Olympics if she wants to go to the Olympics."