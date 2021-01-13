DWTS Pros (and New Moms!) Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Introduce Their Babies: 'Cutest Thing'

The Dancing with the Stars pros documented the adorable playdate on Instagram

The most adorable newborn playdate!

Dancing with the Stars pros Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold introduced their babies to each other this week, with the pair documenting the momentous playdate on their Instagram Stories while sharing their excitement in being new moms together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Carson, 27, welcomed her first child, son Kevin Leo, with husband Carson McAllister on Sunday, Jan. 3. Arnold, 26, and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick welcomed daughter Sage Jill on Nov. 2.

"Sage and Leo play date," wrote Carson on one clip of the two infants laying next to each other in onesies. "Are you kidding me rn?!" With another snapshot, Carson noted that the two little ones are "Already cuddling."

"The cutest thing I've ever seen. Also our mom voices," Carson says on another slide. "I love being moms together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Witney Carson/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Witney Carson/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Witney Carson/Instagram

Carson announced the birth of her first child on Instagram earlier this month, sharing that the birth came "after a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section." She also shared recap videos on Instagram of her first day and first week with the baby boy.

"We are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!" she added, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of her hand holding the newborn's tiny hand.

Last week, Arnold — who also welcomed her child via c-section — shared a pair of photos on Instagram in which she held her 9-week-old daughter while posing outside in matching one-piece swimsuits while on vacation.