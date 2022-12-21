Sharna Burgess Says She Struggles with 'Worst-Case Scenario' Thoughts Since Becoming a Mom

The 37-year-old opens up to PEOPLE about how she deals with her darkest thoughts as she partners with Movember and their #hope4theholidays campaign to shine light on the importance of mental health

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 11:22 AM

Dancing with the Stars' Sharna Burgess is opening up about her dark thoughts and mental health struggles since becoming a parent in hopes of getting others to start talking about the often difficult topic.

"You have these visions of the worst-case scenario happening," the 37-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively while partnering with Movember and their #hope4theholidays campaign which aims to break the stigma around men talking about their mental health. "You're driving a car, and you have a vision play out of a car hitting you and then the jaws of life opening up the car to get your baby out of it. It is the biggest and most dramatic of situations that your brain can come up with, and it's shocking and paralyzing even."

The professional dancer and Brian Austin Green, 49, welcomed son Zane Walker, 5 months, in June. The couple met when the actor was partnered with the Australian native during season 30 of the Disney+ dance show.

Burgess admits she's dealing with some extra anxiety that she's trying hard to process since joining the motherhood club.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brian Austin Green Celebrates 2 Years with Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess and son Zane. Brian Austin Green Instagram

"When you come into motherhood and you're not ready for those thoughts, you don't know they're coming because we don't talk about this enough," Burgess says. "You suddenly get hit with them and you think, 'Is this just me? Is there something wrong with my brain, or am I really somehow seeing things that could possibly happen? Or am I making this stuff up? What is this?'"

Having good communication with loved ones has helped the mirrorball champion deal with her unwanted thoughts.

"You feel like you're going a little bit crazy with it," Burgess says. "You learn that you're not alone —just from talking to my mom or other girlfriends. I go to therapy and by sharing it there, you understand, 'Oh, I'm not alone. This is my brain not so much playing tricks on me, but doing things that I do have the ability to observe and not let them control me and allow them to pass without them feeling like they're so very real,' and knowing that that's okay. But it's a process."

"Sharna is, thank God, really good at communicating," adds Green, who also is father to sons Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 10, with ex-wife Megan Fox and son Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

Brian Austin Green Celebrates 2 Years with Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess with son Zane and Brian Austin Green's sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey. Brian Austin Green Instagram

"So we have constant conversations just about little things. That she has a fear of tripping, walking down the stairs, or walking into doorways, it's pretty normal, but it can be pretty consistent just in dealing with something that is so new and it's a love that she's never experienced," he says.

Burgess has also learned healthy tools to help her cope when she's having anxious feelings.

"Am I better at it? Absolutely," Burgess says. "I'm better at taking those deep breaths and releasing the thoughts that do not serve me and understanding that my baby is safe and I am safe and my family is safe."

"But it doesn't stop them from coming. It is still a very real thing, and as I hear, it never goes away when you head into parenthood," she continues. "You're always going to worry about those babies, and I relate to everyone. I think men and women, it's not just a female-driven thing, that feel these intrusive thoughts and struggle with them daily."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green. Christopher Willard/ABC/Getty

This holiday season, the couple has teamed up with Movember to get people talking about their mental health, especially men.

"Men are just so behind the ball as far as really taking care of themselves," Green says. "And there's this stigma and this thought of, if you're a man, you're supposed to be the rock, and you're supposed to be the real emotionally and physically secure one and then hold everyone together and be the glue."

"To just step outside with someone else and talk about things, whatever arises, is so healthy," Burgess adds. "I would love for that to be the way for more people, and there is access to that with things like Movember for men. They do have access to be able to do things like this."

For 24/7 free and confidential support, please call 988 to access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the U.S.

Related Articles
Sharna Burgess attends Fashion Island's StyleWeekOC In Partnership With SIMPLY – Day Two at Fashion Island on September 17, 2022 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Fashion Island); Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Calls Stephen 'tWitch' Boss a 'Beast' of a Talent: 'He Will Be Deeply Missed'
Sharna Burgess Says 'Intrusive Mom Thoughts' Is a 'Real Thing': 'If You Know You Know' https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cl9nI4mJosx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Sharna Burgess Says 'Intrusive Mom Thoughts' Are a 'Real Thing': 'If You Know, You Know'
Derek Hough
Derek Hough Reveals in Raw Video He Recently Lost Someone to Suicide, Breaks Down Discussing Mental Health
tWitch poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
How the Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Sparked Discussions of Mental Health and Suicide in the Black Community
Sharna Burgess attends Fashion Island's StyleWeekOC In Partnership With SIMPLY – Day Two at Fashion Island on September 17, 2022 in Newport Beach, California.
Sharna Burgess Says She Depends on Her Mom 'A Lot' After Welcoming Baby with Brian Austin Green
shana burgess
'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!
Headline: Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Motherhood While Sharing Updates on Son Zane: 'I Hadn't Showered in 2 Days' https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckqvw_gJLii/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Sharna Burgess Gets Candid About Motherhood, Shares Update on Son Zane: 'I Hadn't Showered in 2 Days'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Brian Austin Green Says Watching Sharna Burgess Become a Mom Is 'So Amazing': 'I'm So Lucky'
Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green baby
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie
Headline: Sharna Burgess Shares Adorable Photos of Son Zane's 'First Time on a Swing' https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjyjKunjJ8a/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Sharna Burgess Shares Adorable Photos of Son Zane's 'First Time on a Swing'
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Brian Austin Green Celebrates Second Anniversary of Meeting Sharna Burgess with Family Photos
Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Video with Moments as Zane Turns Three Months Including First Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0JVRSjLZe/
Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Glimpses of Son Zane's First Three Months: 'In Awe of You'
Sharna Burgess Becomes U.S. Citizen in ‘Emotional’ Ceremony: ‘I Belong Here’
'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Becomes U.S. Citizen in 'Emotional' Ceremony: 'I Belong Here'
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with New Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane
Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on October 22, 2022 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Clippers' Paul George Didn't Know 'How to Address' Mental Health Struggles: 'That Was Like My Pit'