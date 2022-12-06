'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!

01 of 10 Sharna Burgess shana burgess/instagram Sharna Burgess welcomed her first son, Zane Walker, on June 28, 2022, with Brian Austin Green. Following the birth of her first child, Burgess shared that her own mother lent a helping hand. "I have depended on my mum a lot these last few months and especially weeks with us moving house," she wrote in a post to Instagram in December. "Watching her be a Grandma to my son has been so beautiful. "The memories and moments and sometimes unsolicited advice ;) have all been exactly what I needed at the time. Mums just know things and I totally get that now," Burgess added. The adorable set of photos showcased "how it started" vs. "how it's going" with Zane's growth on full display as he is seen lifting his head in the second photo to look at the camera.

02 of 10 Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Vivien Killilea/Getty Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son Shai Aleksander on Jan. 4, 2017. "This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!" the couple said of their firstborn in a statement at the time. Later that year, the two secretly tied the knot during a small city hall ceremony in New York City on July 8, 2017, before celebrating with friends and family at a larger ceremony on Long Island, New York. Recently, the couple has been open about their journey to expand their family and the challenges they've faced along the way. Murgatroyd shared that she suffered three miscarriages and in August, revealed that the embryo transfer from the first round of in vitro fertilization with Chmerkovskiy was not successful.

03 of 10 Witney Carson Witney Carson/Instagram Witney Carson is going to be a mom of two! The professional dancer and her husband Carson McAlliste are parents to 23-month-old son Kevin Leo McAllister, and in November revealed their family would be expanding. "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," she said during a fall 2022 episode of Dancing with the Stars. "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed."

04 of 10 Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Unique Nicole/Getty PEOPLE exclusively revealed in November 2022 that DWTS pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, who tied the knot in 2014, are expecting their first child together. "We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby," Karagach told PEOPLE. "We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS season 31's] premiere day."

05 of 10 Lindsay Arnold Lindsay Arnold Cusick/Instagram Former DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, welcomed daughter Sage Jill on Nov. 2, 2020. In October 2022, she shared in a statement exclusive to PEOPLE that their family of three was expanding. "Sam and I are thrilled to announce we're pregnant with baby No. 2!" she said. The news came a month after Arnold revealed she'd be stepping away from DWTS to focus on her family. "I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing with the Stars this season," she wrote alongside a photo of her, her husband and little Sage. Arnold continued, "This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family."

06 of 10 Allison Holker Allison Holker/Instagram Allison Holker is a mom of three! The DWTS and So You Think You Can Dance alumna, married to Stephen "tWitch'' Boss, is mom to Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14. In November 2022, the couple opened up about their kids and the possibility of expanding their family while speaking with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous daytime show. When talking about their youngest daughter, Hudson asked if they "miss having a newborn in the house." "I sure do," Holker said firmly as both her husband and the audience reacted with surprise. "I think we would love to start trying for another one." Asked how he felt, Boss replied, "We do. I love the little babies, I love them. It's a constant conversation."

07 of 10 Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Momodu Mansaray/WireImage Three years after getting married, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson announced that they were expecting their first child. "Everybody tells you, 'When you just relax and you don't put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.' That's exactly what happened," Johnson told PEOPLE exclusively in July 2022. "I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be." Days after announcing the big news, Johnson opened up about her journey to pregnancy and shared that she went through two years of infertility before conceiving. "It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don't give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen ✨," Johnson wrote in part on Instagram along with a video.

08 of 10 Karina Smirnoff Karina Smirnoff/Instagram Karina Smirnoff welcomed her first child, Theo Gabriel, in the spring of 2020. After first announcing she was pregnant, the former DWTS pro told PEOPLE exclusively at the time: "I'm super excited to start a new chapter in my life. I've always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I'm going through." "I'm nervous, excited, over-the-moon happy and overwhelmed," Smirnoff continued. "Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information. I'm just trying to keep up!" Added the then-mother-to-be, "But I'm very grateful for the gift I've been given. I can't wait to be a mom."