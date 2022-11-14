'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson: 'I'm Very Blessed'

Witney Carson is going to be a mom of two!

During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the professional dancer revealed she and her husband Carson McAllister — with whom she shares 22-month-old son Leo — are expecting their second child together.

"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," she said. "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed."

Carson, 29, and McAllister — who tied the knot on Jan. 1, 2016 — welcomed their first child, Leo last January after announcing they were expecting in July 2020.

Last month, the trio family celebrated Halloween dressing up as characters from a Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians. Adorably matching in an Instagram post shared by Carson were McAllister and Leo who both dressed as Dalmatians, with a bone near Leo's mouth.

"Happy Halloween from Cruella and her dogs 🐶🎃🌙," she captioned the post at the time, which also showed Carson dressed as Cruella DeVille in a split black and white wig, black dress, red gloves, and a white fur wrap.

A month prior, the dancing pro had a very special visitor backstage at Dancing With The Stars when her toddler spent some time on set with her. Before hitting the dance floor with partner Wayne Brady, Carson spent some quality time with her family backstage.

In posts shared on her Instagram Story at the time, the dancing pro sat with McAllister and son Leo and read a book together. The toddler adorably leaned into the page and pretended to bite the apples on it with his dad, saying, "Watch."

"His favorite thing to say is 'watch watch watch' over and over hahaha," Carson wrote.

In August, Carson spoke about being a working mom in an Instagram video showing her preparing for a photo shoot with Leo on her lap.

"I've been reflecting on something a friend told me the other day… It's possible to feel both completely overwhelmed as a working mom and extremely grateful," she wrote in the caption at the time.

"It's a tricky balance, one I'm working on every day. Guilty for not working and guilty for working….," she continued. "Anytime I feel guilty about not being home with my son, I remember who I'm doing it for 🤍🙏🏼."

The news comes shortly after former DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold announced that she and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick were expecting their second child together. Fellow pro Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy is also pregnant with her and husband Val's first child.