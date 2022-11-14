Celebrity Parents 'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson: 'I'm Very Blessed' "This just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great," the professional dancer said on Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 14, 2022 09:53 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Witney Carson is going to be a mom of two! During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the professional dancer revealed she and her husband Carson McAllister — with whom she shares 22-month-old son Leo — are expecting their second child together. "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," she said. "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed." Witney Carson Documents 10-Month-Old Son's First Thanksgiving with Cute Photos: 'Pure Joy' Carson, 29, and McAllister — who tied the knot on Jan. 1, 2016 — welcomed their first child, Leo last January after announcing they were expecting in July 2020. Last month, the trio family celebrated Halloween dressing up as characters from a Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians. Adorably matching in an Instagram post shared by Carson were McAllister and Leo who both dressed as Dalmatians, with a bone near Leo's mouth. "Happy Halloween from Cruella and her dogs 🐶🎃🌙," she captioned the post at the time, which also showed Carson dressed as Cruella DeVille in a split black and white wig, black dress, red gloves, and a white fur wrap. A month prior, the dancing pro had a very special visitor backstage at Dancing With The Stars when her toddler spent some time on set with her. Before hitting the dance floor with partner Wayne Brady, Carson spent some quality time with her family backstage. In posts shared on her Instagram Story at the time, the dancing pro sat with McAllister and son Leo and read a book together. The toddler adorably leaned into the page and pretended to bite the apples on it with his dad, saying, "Watch." "His favorite thing to say is 'watch watch watch' over and over hahaha," Carson wrote. RELATED: DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals Newborn Son's Name and Shares Sweet Meaning Behind His Moniker In August, Carson spoke about being a working mom in an Instagram video showing her preparing for a photo shoot with Leo on her lap. "I've been reflecting on something a friend told me the other day… It's possible to feel both completely overwhelmed as a working mom and extremely grateful," she wrote in the caption at the time. "It's a tricky balance, one I'm working on every day. Guilty for not working and guilty for working….," she continued. "Anytime I feel guilty about not being home with my son, I remember who I'm doing it for 🤍🙏🏼." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The news comes shortly after former DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold announced that she and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick were expecting their second child together. Fellow pro Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy is also pregnant with her and husband Val's first child.