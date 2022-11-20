'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Debuts Baby Bump on 2022 AMAs Red Carpet — and Squeezes in a Quick Dance

Witney Carson was on hand at the AMAs to support her DWTS partner Wayne Brady, who is hosting the awards show

Published on November 20, 2022 08:40 PM

Witney Carson is showing off her new baby bump!

The Dancing With the Stars pro stepped out at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night, marking her first red carpet appearance since she announced she was expecting baby No. 2 with husband Carson McAllister.

Carson, 29, debuted her baby bump in a form-fitting, long-sleeved, sheer beige gown. She shared photos of her look to her Instagram Story, which also featured her posing on the carpet with country singer (and one-time DWTS contestant) Jimmie Allen.

2022 AMA's Arrivals
Witney Carson. Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The professional dancer is on hand at the AMAs to support her current Dancing With the Stars partner Wayne Brady, who is hosting the show. During Brady's introductory song, Carson briefly made a surprise appearance to share a dance with the star ahead of the upcoming season finale.

Carson shared a video to her Instagram Story earlier Sunday that revealed she and Brady, 50, were squeezing in some practice time ahead of the night's show.

"Before AMAs we are getting some rehearsal time in for the DWTS finale!! @mrbradybaby is a champ," she wrote alongside the video.

Witney Carson and Wayne Brady perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards
Witney Carson and Wayne Brady. Kevin Winter/Getty

Carson announced her happy baby news on this week's episode of Dancing With the Stars. The new addition will join son Leo, 22 months.

"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," she said. "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed."

In August, Carson spoke about being a working mom in an Instagram video showing her preparing for a photo shoot with Leo on her lap.

Witney Carson (R) and husband Carson McAllister attend the 31st Annual Cedears-Sinai Sports Spectacular
Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister. David Livingston/Getty

"I've been reflecting on something a friend told me the other day… It's possible to feel both completely overwhelmed as a working mom and extremely grateful," she wrote in the caption at the time.

"It's a tricky balance, one I'm working on every day. Guilty for not working and guilty for working…." she continued. "Anytime I feel guilty about not being home with my son, I remember who I'm doing it for 🤍🙏🏼."

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

