DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold's 4-Month-Old Daughter Stars in a 'Baby Sage Fashion Show'

"It doesn't get much better than those thigh rolls and squishy cheeks," Lindsay Arnold raved

New baby clothes means a montage of adorable new outfit options!

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold shared some new pieces in her daughter Sage's closet after a recent shopping trip. The mom of one showed off the neutral-toned clothing haul on Instagram and in a new video on her and her sisters' YouTube channel.

"In case you missed it… we did a Baby Sage Fashion Show," Arnold, 27, wrote on Instagram, along with two snapshots of one of her favorite looks. "I mean it doesn't get much better than those thigh rolls and squishy cheeks," she raved.

In the latest YouTube vlog she shares with her three sisters Jensen, Brynley and Rylee, Arnold explained that she was shopping for a baby shower gift in Utah. "But I can't go shopping for another baby without shopping for this baby," she said.

Among the many items for Sage were ruffled bottoms, onesies, a knitted jacket and an oversized beanie. Much to the enjoyment of her aunts, Sage modeled the sets and also gave her best catwalk attempts.

Since the November 2020 birth of her daughter, whom she shares with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick, the former mirrorball champion has been documenting cute moments of her first child on social media and YouTube.

"My girl, Sage this past month has been SO fun. Sagey girl has become so interactive and aware of everything going on around her!" Arnold shared on Instagram last week, along with mother-daughter photos.

"She is intentionally reaching for things and so curious about every noise she hears. Loves to suck on her hands and is drooling like crazy!" Arnold said. "She WAS on a rockstar sleep schedule until last night.. SOS I think the 4 month sleep regression has begun lol but honestly I was starting to miss all of our middle of the night feeding/cuddle sessions."