DWTS' Lindsay Arnold Shares the Adorable Moment When Daughter Sage Met Sister Jensen's Baby

Lindsay Arnold is soaking up every moment with her younger sister Jensen and her new baby.

On Sunday, Arnold, 28, documented the exciting moment where she got to introduce her daughter Sage, 19 months, to her baby cousin, Jensen Arnold's newborn son Brooks Joshua Hill.

"This moment right here is one I will never forget. My baby meeting my little sister [Jensen's] baby for the first time and it was truly the sweetest 😭," she captioned the photos.

"Just wait for the video 😍. The best part is that this is only the beginning, I can't for years to come of these two being besties ❤️ and they have another bestie coming so soon," she added, tagging sister Brynley, who is 34 weeks pregnant.

Lindsay shared the news of Jensen's arrival on Instagram last week following Jensen's own announcement.

"So in love with this perfect boy and so proud of his parents," the dancer wrote, tagging Jensen and her husband, Topher Hill, and adding a red heart emoji. "HE'S HERE."

Lindsay welcomed daughter Sage Jill with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick in November 2020.

Last year, Arnold spoke to PEOPLE about the pressures of being a mom and how she reminds herself that no parent is perfect.

"I try to focus on the fact that there must be so many moms out there that are feeling these same pressures," she said. "And if I can be open and vulnerable about it, maybe I can help other moms who are feeling the same way, and understand that it's okay and that none of us are perfect. There are trials when you're a mother."